Gateless Promotes Bryan Jackson to Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateless , a visionary technology company providing the mortgage industry with intelligent automation, is proud to announce that it has promoted Bryan Jackson, the company's Head of Product Delivery, to Chief Technology Officer. In that role, Jackson will drive the creation of exciting new innovations focused on pushing even more efficiencies into the entire mortgage process.

Jackson has been building software solutions across many different industries, including mortgage, for 20 years, including multiple SaaS platforms for companies ranging from startups to multi-billion-dollar enterprises. He has been a key member of the Gateless team since the company was founded, serving as Head of Product Delivery since 2019. As part of that role, he built out the company's technology infrastructure and lead the engineering and data science teams. Before joining Gateless, Jackson was Chief Architect at loanDepot, one of the country's largest mortgage lenders. Prior to that, he was Lead Architect at Newgistics/Pitney Bowes and Director of Engineering at Veritone One.

"We are truly excited about Bryan's well-deserved promotion to CTO," says Rick Lang, Chief Operating Officer at Gateless. "He has been with Gateless since our inception, done an incredible job leading the build-out of our technology infrastructure, moving our products towards broad market availability, and exhibiting the thought leadership, drive and domain expertise one would expect from a CTO."

"Gateless has reimagined the entire loan manufacturing process, and I'm pleased to have been a part of it from day one," says Jackson. "Our mission to simplify mortgage lending through intelligent automation will impact the entire industry in a meaningful way. This continues to be a truly amazing experience."

About Gateless, Inc.

Gateless, an innovative mortgage technology company, combines veteran industry expertise with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create real, proven solutions that span the entire mortgage process. A vision for a more efficient, streamlined, borrower-centric mortgage process led Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO, Victor Ciardelli to assemble an all-star team, invest in the latest technology and form Gateless. The solutions provided by Gateless incorporate the most powerful AI with patent-pending machine learning and machine-vision technology that help automate the mortgage process, increase productivity and lower costs. Visit gateless.com or email info@gateless.com to learn more.

