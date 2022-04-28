Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for First Quarter of 2022

FAIRFAX, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $2,784,297, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This compares to net income of $2,743,088 or $0.37 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,468,211 or $0.34 per diluted share for the three months ending March 31, 2021.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We entered 2022 with lots of uncertainties including COVID outbreaks, supply chain problems, low housing inventory, significant inflation, higher interest rates, and geopolitical instability. I am proud of our team for sustaining the Company's profitability with net income up 12.8% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year and higher ROAA and ROAE of 1.29% and 13.53%, respectively. Annualized growth in loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) at 7.48% along with a 13-basis point increase in net interest margin to 3.68% bolstered interest income, up 9.86% over the prior year. The company's core profitability has been resilient through a major cyclical downdraft in residential mortgage volumes, in part due to the emerging contribution of our Small Business Lending platform. We have also been very disciplined on the expense front as reflected in the improved Efficiency Ratio of 61.70% for the quarter compared to 67.91% for the same period in 2021. We remain grateful that the clients and communities we serve see value in our culture of innovation. We continue to develop creative ideas to help clients grow and provide the financial services that they need."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights include:

Net income for the first quarter was $2,784,297 or $0.38 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,743,088 or $0.37 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,468,211 or $0.34 per diluted share for the three months ending March 31, 2021 .

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.29% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , compared to 1.22% for the linked quarter and 1.26% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 13.53% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 , compared to 13.11% for the linked quarter and 13.44% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 .

Total assets were $863.12 million on March 31, 2022 , a decrease of $13.55 million or 1.55% from total assets on December 31, 2021 .

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $10.64 million or 1.87% during the quarter.

PPP loan balances decreased by $19.31 million during the first quarter on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $2.04 million during the same period, on a decline in mortgage activity.

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $3.01 million during the first quarter.

Available for sale investment securities decreased by $2.42 million during the first quarter.

Total deposits increased by $12.99 million or by 1.85% in the first quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $13.99 million from the linked quarter to $208.17 million and represented 29.13% of total deposits on March 31, 2022 .

The net interest margin decreased in the first quarter to 3.68%, lower by 6 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 13 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin would have been 3.55%. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to lower yields on loans and a 3-basis point increase in funding costs.

The cost of funds was 0.36% for the first quarter, higher by 3 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 15 basis points compared to the same period in 2021, as deposit costs declined, partially offset by an increase in borrowing costs related to the issuance of subordinated debt in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income increased by 3.17% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 40.61% compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in non-interest income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to revenue from the sale of SBA loans and other fee income. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the calendar quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity, partially offset by revenue from SBA loan sales.

Non-interest expense in the first quarter decreased by 5.04% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 11.94% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expense in calendar quarters was primarily due to lower performance related costs: specifically, commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs.

The Efficiency Ratio was 61.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , compared to 62.62% for the linked quarter and 67.91% for the same period in 2021.

Non-accrual loans were relatively unchanged in the first quarter from the prior period, and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.02% on March 31, 2022 , compared to 0.28% on March 31, 2021 .

As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Company recognized a $164,000 provision for loan losses during the first quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.12% (or 1.15% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 1.08% in the linked quarter (or 1.14% excluding PPP loans);

The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 12.09%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.23%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.23% and a Total Capital ratio of 15.15%.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Activity

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company processed and funded 510 PPP loans (referred to as 2020 PPP loans), with balances of $106.37 million. The interest rate on these 2020 PPP loans was 1% and the term varied from two to five years. The SBA also paid processing fees which were deferred over the term of the loans. The loans were fully guaranteed and could be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.

In December of 2020, Congress approved a renewal of the PPP loan program with different rules and requirements for small businesses to receive loans, referred to as round two PPP loans. These 2021 PPP loans were also fully guaranteed and may be forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA. The interest rate on the loans was 1% and the term was five years. As with 2020 PPP loans, the SBA paid processing fees which are being deferred over the term of the loans. The Company originated $53.89 million of round two PPP loans during 2021.

Beginning in January of 2021, the Company began to process loan forgiveness applications from borrowers of 2020 PPP loans and round two PPP loans. As of March 31, 2022, the SBA had forgiven 713 of these PPP loans with balances of $117.17 million, and the Company had recognized income from acceleration of processing fees of $2.97 million.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $7.61 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5.12% compared to the linked quarter, and 14.16% higher than the same period in 2021. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 3.68%, lower by 6 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 13 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Income from PPP loan forgiveness during the first quarter was $459,847 (from $14.42 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA), compared to PPP loan forgiveness income of $755,510 (from $19.75 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA) during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the PPP loans, the net interest margin in the first quarter would have been 3.53%.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter:

Yields on average earning assets decreased by 4 basis points to 4.01% compared to 4.05% in the linked quarter, driven by lower yields on loans and investments during the quarter.

Loan yields decreased by 36 basis points to 4.75% from 5.11% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 9 basis points to 2.45% from 2.54% in the linked quarter. Higher payoff activity and a slower pace of PPP loan forgiveness contributed to the decline in loan yields.

Cost of funds increased by 3 basis points to 0.36%, from 0.33% in the linked quarter, as higher borrowing costs offset declines in deposit costs. The higher borrowing costs were related to the subordinated debt that was issued in November of 2021 as well as fewer low-cost advances from the PPP Liquidity Facility. Advances from the PPP Liquidity Facility are retired as the associated PPP loans are forgiven or paid off.

Excluding PPP loans would have reduced the net interest margin by 15 basis points.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.82 million for the first quarter, higher by 3.17% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 40.61% compared to the same period in 2021. The higher non-interest income across linked quarters was primarily due to an increase in SBA gain-on-sale revenue and other fee income, while the decline in non-interest income compared to the calendar quarter was largely due to lower mortgage gain-on-sale and fee revenue, stemming from a decline in mortgage activity.

Total Revenue

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 3.63% compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to lower net interest income driven by a decline in the net interest margin, and lower by 3.07% compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to lower non-interest income in the calendar quarter.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were lower by 5.04% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 11.94% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expenses in the first quarter compared to the prior quarter was largely due to lower compensation costs, a decrease in legal fees and lower mortgage settlements costs.

The Efficiency Ratio was 61.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 62.62% for the prior quarter and 67.91% for the same period in 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were $8,770,552 or 1.48% of loans held-for-investment as of March 31, 2022, compared to $8,801,983 or 1.46% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as of March 31, 2022. On March 31, 2022, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2022. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $8,770,552 or 1.02% of total assets on March 31, 2022, compared to $8,801,983 or 1.00% of assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the fourth quarter, it was determined that a $164,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $355,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's ALLL ratio was 1.12% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.15% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of March 31, 2022, compared to an ALLL ratio of 1.08% on December 31, 2021 (or 1.14% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).

Total Assets

Total assets on March 31, 2022, were $863.12 million compared to $876.67 million on December 31, 2021. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $3.01 million

Available for sale investment balances decreased by $2.42 million

PPP loan balances decreased by $19.31 million on loan forgiveness by the SBA

Other loans held-for investment grew by $10.64 million

Mortgage loans held-for-sale declined by $2.04 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities on March 31, 2022, were $783.33 million compared to total liabilities of $792.51 million on December 31, 2021. Total deposits were $714.69 million compared to total deposits of $701.69 million on December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $13.99 million during the quarter and comprised 29.13% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 31.66% of total deposits on December 31, 2021. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $26.37 million, savings deposits increased by $1.63 million and time deposits declined by $1.01 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $3.14 million during the quarter, while PPP Liquidity Facility term advances decreased by $18.95 million, in line with PPP loan forgiveness.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity on March 31, 2022, was $79.79 million compared to $84.16 million on December 31, 2021. Additional paid-in capital was $58.66 million on March 31, 2022, compared to $59.88 million on December 31, 2021. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, decreased by $5.92 million on net unrealized losses during the first quarter of 2022. Retained earnings were $26.33 million on March 31, 2022, compared to $23.55 million at the end of the prior quarter. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,286,915 on March 31, 2022, compared to 7,262,757 shares on December 31, 2021. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2022, was $10.95 per share compared to $11.59 per share on December 31, 2021, and $10.35 per share on March 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios on March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, were as follows:



March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021





Total Capital Ratio 15.15% 15.42%





Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.23% 14.49% Common Equity



Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.23% 14.49%





Leverage Ratio 12.09% 11.85%

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly. For information about deposit, loan and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(Unaudited)

March 31,

2022

(Audited)

December 31,

2021

ASSETS











Cash and Due from Banks $ 2,348,210

$ 2,536,450

Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

28,687,951



31,696,891

Securities Available-for-Sale

169,108,572



171,532,394

Securities Held-to-Maturity

17,982,536



18,012,874

Restricted Stock Investments

3,797,700



3,321,250

Loans Held for Sale

11,256,546



13,297,125

PPP Loans Held for Investment

13,046,988



32,355,451

Other Loans Held for Investment

580,650,677



570,013,870

Allowance for Loan Losses

(6,650,120)



(6,486,120)

Net Loans

587,047,545



595,883,201

Bank Premises and Equipment, net

1,099,230



1,139,204

Accrued Interest Receivable

2,412,068



2,466,712

Deferred Tax Asset

1,642,041



1,631,115

Bank-Owned Life Insurance

24,740,507



24,579,879

Right of Use Asset, net

2,464,873



2,704,888

Other Assets

10,533,227



7,870,617

Total Assets $ 863,121,006

$ 876,672,600

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Deposits











Demand Deposits











Non-interest Bearing $ 208,170,761



222,167,095

Interest Bearing

326,732,976



300,361,979

Savings Deposits

7,471,426



5,841,800

Time Deposits

172,310,577



173,322,527

Total Deposits

714,685,740



701,693,401

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

25,892,857



29,035,714

PPP Liquidity Facility Advances

13,106,863



32,055,915

Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)

19,636,350



19,616,869

Accrued Interest Payable

388,953



294,237

Lease Liability

2,581,181



2,823,885

Other Liabilities

7,035,034



6,993,855

Total Liabilities $ 783,326,978

$ 792,513,876

Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:











0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,











Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:











23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.











Voting Common Stock:











6,626,819 and 6,589,757 Shares Issued and Outstanding

at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively

(Includes 86,381 and 106,171 Unvested Shares on March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively)

65,404



65,898

Non-Voting Common Stock:











673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding March 31, 2022

and December 31, 2021

6,730



6,730

Additional Paid-in Capital

58,659,955



59,884,615

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net

(5,272,569)



651,272

Retained Earnings

26,334,508



23,550,209

Total Stockholders' Equity

79,794,028



84,158,724

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 863,121,006

$ 876,672,600



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





For the three

For the three





months ended

months ended





March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Interest Income









Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 7,141,999

$ 6,912,386

Interest on Investment Securities

1,145,377

636,742

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

15,596

8,831

Total Interest Income

8,302,972

7,557,959

Interest Expense









Interest on Deposits

418,788

675,824

Interest on Borrowings

270,778

212,923

Total Interest Expense

689,566

888,747













Net Interest Income

7,613,406

6,669,212

Provision for Loan Losses

(164,000)

(64,000)

Net Interest Income After









Provision for Loan Losses

7,449,406

6,605,212

Non-Interest Income









Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 1,037,978

2,822,186

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

266,023

-

Service Charges and Other Income

301,396

48,702

Gain on Sale of Securities

-

12,885

Servicing Income

52,149

51,643

Swap Fee Income

-

-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-









owned Life Insurance

160,628

125,886

Total Non-interest Income

1,818,174

3,061,302

Non-Interest Expenses









Officer and Employee Compensation









and Benefits

4,003,321

4,662,235

Occupancy Expense

332,366

290,389

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

172,107

155,916

Insurance Expense

70,626

57,056

Professional Fees

248,329

291,434

Data and Item Processing

265,625

267,783

Advertising

105,369

73,078

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

200,099

185,429

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

105,849

463,419

Other Operating Expense

315,416

161,361

Total Non-interest Expenses

5,819,107

6,608,100

Income Before Income Taxes

3,448,473

3,058,414

Income Tax Expense

664,176

590,203

Net Income

$ 2,784,297

$ 2,468,211

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.38

$ 0.34

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.38

$ 0.34

Weighted-Average Common Shares









Outstanding - Basic

7,324,527

7,295,190

Weighted-Average Common Shares









Outstanding - Diluted

7,362,290

7,334,463



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended months ended

months ended

months ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 7,141,999

$ 7,556,406 $ 6,914,453

$ 6,951,964

$ 6,912,386 Interest on Investment Securities 1,145,377

1,092,427 750,570

655,996

636,742 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 15,596

35,908 26,994

15,170

8,831 Total Interest Income 8,302,972

8,684,741 7,692,017

7,623,130

7,557,959

















Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits 418,788

470,791 546,168

582,997

675,824 Interest on Borrowings 270,778

189,834 150,599

212,703

212,923 Total Interest Expense 689,566

660,625 696,767

795,700

888,747

















Net Interest Income 7,613,406

8,024,116 6,995,249

6,827,430

6,669,212 Provision for Loan Losses (164,000)

(355,000) (229,000)

(191,000)

(64,000) Net Interest Income after















Provision for Loan Losses 7,449,406

7,669,116 6,766,249

6,636,430

6,605,212 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 1,037,978

1,456,195 1,995,535

2,012,153

2,822,186 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue 266,023

- 371,172

66,652

- Service Charges and Other Income 301,396

95,335 67,374

43,501

48,702 Gains on Sale of Securities -

6,315 (13,493)

1,726

12,885 Servicing Income 52,149

53,479 44,443

42,847

51,643 Swap Fee Income -

- -

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance 160,628

151,054 141,608

126,117

125,886 Total Non-interest Income 1,818,174

1,762,378 2,606,639

2,292,996

3,061,302



































Revenue $ 9,431,580

$ 9,786,494 $ 9,601,889

$ 9,120,426

$ 9,730,514

















Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits 4,003,321

4,055,344 3,862,969

3,760,697

4,662,235 Occupancy Expense 332,366

317,038 318,109

306,521

290,389 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 172,107

170,335 176,379

159,420

155,916 Insurance Expense 70,626

74,357 70,814

65,356

57,056 Professional Fees 248,329

470,786 243,678

359,159

291,434 Data and Item Processing 265,625

299,120 303,444

311,000

267,783 Advertising 105,369

80,569 92,806

82,605

73,078 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 200,099

200,084 200,048

192,508

185,429 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 105,849

172,967 230,582

274,231

463,419 Other Operating Expense 315,416

287,459 220,739

177,593

161,361

















Total Non-interest Expenses 5,819,108

6,128,059 5,719,568

5,689,090

6,608,100 Income before Income Taxes 3,448,473

3,448,473 3,653,322

3,240,336

3,058,414

















Income Tax Expense 664,176

560,347 763,041

613,955

590,203

















Net Income $ 2,784,297

$ 2,743,088 $ 2,890,281

$ 2,626,381

$ 2,468,211 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.38

$ 0.37 $ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 0.34 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.38

$ 0.37 $ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 0.34 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic 7,324,527

7,336,016 7,341,635

7,306,710

7,295,190 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted 7,362,290

7,380,138 7,395,062

7,354,389

7,334,463

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates























































(Unaudited)























































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









March 31, 2022









December 31, 2021









September 30, 2021









June 30, 2021









March 31, 2021









Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets

























































Cash $ 40,375,846

$ 15,596

0.16%

$ 91,458,843

$ 35,908

0.16%

$ 71,114,495

$ 26,994

0.15%

$ 64,848,200

$ 15,170

0.09%

$ 42,563,835

$ 8,831

0.08%



























































Investments (Tax Exempt) 23,331,336

187,632





23,460,432

190,195





27,138,446

177,809





23,292,663

223,691





24,057,819

152,583



Investments (Taxable) 165,979,811

957,745





153,582,906

942,173





113,180,210

610,101





103,971,494

479,280





91,675,593

516,202



Total Investments 189,311,147

1,145,377

2.45%

177,043,338

1,132,368

2.54%

140,318,656

787,910

2.23%

127,264,157

702,971

2.22%

115,733,412

668,785

2.34%



























































Total Loans 609,412,292

7,141,999

4.75%

586,725,477

7,556,406

5.11%

602,948,952

$6,914,454

4.55%

622,826,541

$6,951,964

4.48%

607,880,043

$6,912,386

4.61%



























































Earning Assets 839,099,285

8,302,972

4.01%

855,227,658

8,724,682

4.05%

814,382,103

7,729,358

3.77%

814,938,898

7,670,105

3.78%

766,177,290

7,590,002

4.02%



















































































































































































Assets $ 876,180,566









$ 891,226,178









$ 847,472,317









$ 846,402,419









$ 794,829,492



































































Liabilities

























































Interest Checking $ 110,305,411

48,246

0.18%

$ 88,172,651

38,893

0.18%

$ 36,659,322

12,240

0.13%

$ 34,272,772

10,907

0.13%

$ 32,270,173

15,629

0.20% Money Market 206,230,959

89,516

0.18%

202,560,648

85,450

0.17%

189,055,851

80,347

0.17%

164,337,737

63,989

0.16%

148,969,677

62,497

0.17% Savings 6,652,079

1,725

0.11%

5,336,531

1,431

0.11%

4,147,591

1,170

0.11%

4,195,416

1,078

0.10%

3,301,845

814

0.10% Time Deposits 174,009,190

279,301

0.65%

187,240,613

345,016

0.73%

197,133,663

452,411

0.91%

197,180,571

507,023

1.03%

172,994,520

596,885

1.40% Interest Bearing Deposits 497,197,639

418,788

0.34%

483,310,443

470,790

0.38%

426,996,427

546,168

0.51%

399,986,496

582,997

0.58%

357,536,215

675,825

0.77%



























































Borrowings $ 71,634,636

270,778

1.53%

$ 81,399,848

189,834

0.93%

$ 101,033,443

150,599

0.59%

$ 138,398,143

212,703

0.62%

$ 134,120,845

212,923

0.64%



























































Interest Bearing Liabilities 568,832,275

689,566

0.49%

564,710,291

660,624

0.46%

528,029,870

696,767

0.52%

538,384,639

795,700

0.59%

491,657,060

888,748

0.73%



























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 213,315,104









$ 231,181,073









$ 226,514,808









$ 217,927,934









$ 215,148,589



































































Cost of Funds







0.36%









0.33%









0.37%









0.42%









0.51%



























































Net Interest Margin1



$ 7,613,406

3.68%





$ 8,064,057

3.74%





$ 7,032,590

3.43%





$ 6,874,405

3.38%





$ 6,701,254

3.55% Shareholders Equity $ 83,440,208









$ 82,994,140









$ 80,866,605









$ 77,178,196









$ 74,480,607



































































1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates



























(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended















March 31, 2022

Income /





March 31, 2021

Income /











Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield





Assets



























Cash $ 40,375,846

$ 15,596

0.16%

$ 42,563,835

$ 8,831

0.08%



































Investments (Tax Exempt) 23,331,336

187,632





24,057,819

152,583









Investments (Taxable) 165,979,811

957,745





91,675,593

516,202









Total Investments 189,311,147

1,145,377

2.45%

115,733,412

668,785

2.34%



































Total Loans 609,412,292

7,141,999

4.75%

607,880,043

6,912,386

4.61%



































Earning Assets 839,099,285

8,302,972

4.01%

766,177,290

7,590,002

4.02%



































Assets $ 876,180,566









$ 794,829,492











































Liabilities



























Interest Checking $ 110,305,411

48,246

0.18%

$ 32,270,173

15,629

0.20%





Money Market 206,230,959

89,516

0.18%

148,969,677

62,497

0.17%





Savings 6,652,079

1,725

0.11%

3,301,845

814

0.10%





Time Deposits 174,009,190

279,301

0.65%

172,994,520

596,885

1.40%





Interest Bearing Deposits 497,197,639

418,788

0.38%

357,536,215

675,825

0.77%



































Borrowings 71,634,636

270,778

1.53%

134,120,845

212,923

0.64%



































Interest Bearing Liabilities 568,832,275

689,566

0.49%

491,657,060

888,748

0.73%



































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 213,315,104









$ 215,148,589











































Cost of Funds







0.36%









0.51%



































Net Interest Margin1



$ 7,613,406

3.68%





$ 6,701,254

3.55%





Shareholders Equity $ 83,440,208









$ 74,480,607













ROAA 1.29%









1.26%













ROAE 13.53%









13.44%











































1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 83.07% 85.85% 84.45% 96.14% 95.51% Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.29% 1.22% 1.35% 1.24% 1.26% Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.53% 13.11% 14.18% 13.65% 13.44% Efficiency Ratio 61.70% 62.62% 59.57% 62.38% 67.91% Net Interest Margin1 3.68% 3.74% 3.43% 3.38% 3.55% Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.01% 4.05% 3.77% 3.78% 4.02% Yield on Securities 2.45% 2.54% 2.23% 2.22% 2.34% Yield on Loans 4.75% 5.11% 4.55% 4.48% 4.61% Cost of Funds 0.36% 0.33% 0.37% 0.42% 0.51% Noninterest income to Total Revenue 19.28% 18.01% 27.15% 25.14% 31.46% Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $10.95 $11.59 $11.14 $10.81 $10.35 Share Price Data









Closing Price $14.06 $13.37 $12.55 $11.98 $10.90 Book Value Multiple 128% 115% 113% 111% 105% Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,286,915 7,262,757 7,312,565 7,305,581 7,307,915 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,324,527 7,336,016 7,341,635 7,306,710 7,295,190 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,362,290 7,438,268 7,395,062 7,354,389 7,334,463 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 12.09% 11.85% 10.47% 10.56% 10.95% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 14.23% 14.49% 12.73% 12.90% 12.88% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 14.23% 14.49% 12.73% 12.90% 12.88% Total Risk Based Capital ratio 15.15% 15.42% 13.68% 13.86% 13.84% Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.00% -0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.48% 1.46% 0.15% 0.15% 0.41% Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 1.02% 1.00% 0.10% 0.11% 0.28% Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.48% 1.46% 0.15% 0.15% 0.41% Provision for Loan and Lease Losses $164,000 $355,000 $229,000 $191,000 $64,000 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment 1.12% 1.08% 1.05% 0.96% 0.92% Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.15% 1.14% 1.17% 1.15% 1.16%











1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets



