CNOOC Limited Announced Changes to Board of Directors and Senior Management

HONG KONG, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, SSE: 600938) announced changes to its board of directors and senior management team. Mr. Xu Keqiang has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has been re-designated from Executive Director of the Company to Non-executive Director. Mr. Zhou Xinhuai has been appointed as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Yan Hongtao has been appointed as a Vice President. The aforementioned changes take effect from 28 April 2022.

Mr. Xu Keqiang has served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 2019. With his deep insights into the industry and rich management experiences, Mr. Xu has been conscientiously fulfilling his duties and responsibilities, leading all staff to forge ahead and overcome difficulties, successfully completing all the strategic and operational targets set by the Board of Directors and has made excellent achievements, which has been highly recognized by the shareholders.

Mr. Wang Dongjin, Chairman of CNOOC Limited, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Xu for his outstanding contributions to the Company during his tenure and to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Zhou upon his appointment as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Company will stick to the profit-driven strategy, continue to promote high-quality development and create greater value for shareholders."

Mr. Zhou Xinhuai's Resume

Born in 1970, Mr. Zhou is a professor-level senior engineer. He graduated from Chengdu University of Technology with a Master's degree in Coalfield Oil and Gas Geology and Exploration. In 2008, he received a Ph.D. degree in Energy Geological Engineering from China University of Geosciences. Mr. Zhou has worked with the CNOOC Group since 1996 holding several positions. From August 2003 to April 2014, he was the project manager and geological chief engineer of the Technology Department of the CNOOC (China) Limited Tianjin Branch, a subsidiary of the Company. He served as the Chief Geological Engineer of Bohai Oil Research Institute of CNOOC Bohai Petroleum Administrative Bureau, and as the manager of Exploration Department of CNOOC Bohai Petroleum Administrative Bureau and the manager of Exploration Department of CNOOC (China) Limited Tianjin Branch from April 2014 to March 2017. Mr. Zhou served as the Chief Geologist at CNOOC East China Sea Petroleum Administrative Bureau and the Chief Geologist at CNOOC (China) Limited Shanghai Branch, a subsidiary of the Company from March 2017 to October 2019. He also worked as the General Manager of the Exploration Division of the Company from October 2019 to March 2021. He was appointed as the General Manager of CNOOC (China) Limited Hainan Branch, a subsidiary of the Company, and Chairman and General Manager of Hainan Energy Co., Ltd., from March 2021 to March 2022. He was appointed as the Deputy General Manager of the CNOOC Group from March 2022. From 28 April 2022, Mr. Zhou has been appointed as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Yan Hongtao's Resume

Mr. Yan Hongtao was born in 1970 and graduated from China University of Petroleum (Beijing) with a master's degree in petroleum storage and transportation. Mr. Yan has served as Deputy General Manager of the Company's Development and Production Department, Deputy Director of the CNOOC Eastern South China Sea Petroleum Administrative Bureau, Deputy General Manager of the CNOOC (China) Limited Shenzhen Branch, a subsidiary of the Company, and Deputy General Manager, General Manager, Deputy Safety Director and General Manager of Development and Production Department of the Company. Mr. Yan served as General Manager of CNOOC (China) Limited Tianjin Branch, a subsidiary of the Company from January 2022. Mr. Yan is appointed as Vice President of the Company on 28 April 2022.

This press release includes forward looking information, including statements regarding the likely future developments in the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, such as expected future events, business prospects or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company as of this date in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the current expectations and predictions of the Company is uncertain. Actual results, performance and financial condition may differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, the Company's price forecast, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, HSSE and insurance policies and changes in anti-corruption, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering and corporate governance laws.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

