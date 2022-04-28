Cannon Quality Group Names Sandra Browne Chief Operations Officer

DANVILLE, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Quality Group, LLC (https://www.cannonqualitygroup.com) today announced that the company has appointed Sandra Browne as Chief Operations Officer (COO) (https://www.cannonqualitygroup.com/meet-our-team), effective immediately. For the past 10 years Ms. Browne has served as the Chief Operations Officer of Industrial Logic, a global agile software consulting company. During her tenure revenues grew 500% and operations expanded onto four continents.

Ms. Browne has over 20 years of experience leading operations at consulting companies including Bear River Associates and KPMG. Prior to Industrial Logic, she served as COO at Fehr & Peers, a $60 million dollar company located in Walnut Creek, CA. In this role, she was responsible for the company's growth and operational transformation, including developing and executing initiatives in employee satisfaction, revenues, accounting, and operational excellence.

"Sandra is the ideal COO to lead Cannon Quality Group's next chapter of growth and success," said Nicolle Cannon, CEO of the company. "We have all been impressed by her strong track record of execution, operational excellence, and developing teams that drive results. Sandra has demonstrated high growth during periods of economic change and technological advancement. She is a first-class leader, and we are excited to welcome her to Cannon Quality Group."

"I am honored to join Cannon Quality Group as its COO," said Ms. Browne. "The company's success has always been rooted in its dedication to improving the quality process in medical devices by helping customers develop and validate a quality system that works for them from initial product design to each distribution channel. I believe Cannon Quality Group has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on its right-sized quality system services foundation, partner relationships, team of quality system and audit experts, and goals for growth."

Ms. Browne earned a Bachelor of Science in information systems and business administration from Ambassador College and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Cannon Quality Group

Cannon Quality Group, the leader in Quality Management System services in the Bay Area, has served over 200 companies to date with 88% of past clients still in business. 30% have been acquired or gone public. The company helps companies of all sizes set up or improve their quality management processes to achieve compliance to FDA standards and ISO 13485. www.cannonqualitygroup.com

