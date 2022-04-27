Wix and LegalZoom Join Forces to Offer Personalized Solutions for Small Businesses to Establish and Grow their Business Online

This Partnership will Empower Small Businesses with Custom Offerings from Formation through Building their Online Presence and Beyond

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform, and LegalZoom.com, Inc . (NASDAQ: LZ), the industry leader in online business formation and a leading platform in legal, compliance and tax solutions, today announced a partnership to better help small business owners create, manage and grow an online presence. Through the upcoming integration across Wix.com and LegalZoom.com, entrepreneurs will soon be able to have a unified experience to legally form their business in the U.S. and build their online presence, together in one place.

Wix and LegalZoom announce a partnership. (PRNewswire)

LegalZoom's substantial legal and compliance solutions combined with Wix's comprehensive online platform will provide SMBs with all the necessary tools needed to start, manage and grow their business. Once available, business owners will have an option to gain access to LegalZoom's legal, tax and compliance solutions and services and immediate access to a website built specifically for their business type at the time of formation. This unique partnership removes the barrier of entry for individuals looking to start a business, create an online presence, and ultimately generate revenue.

"Our goal at LegalZoom is to support existing business owners as well as the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Kathy Tsitovich, Chief Partnerships Officer, LegalZoom. "Having a simple way to build a beautiful website is almost universal for small business owners, and our integration with Wix in the U.S. provides a seamless way for our users to form their business and build their online presence. As a champion for small businesses, we are thrilled to see how our integration with Wix empowers entrepreneurs and supports their ongoing growth."

The collaboration will soon enable existing and future entrepreneurs interacting on the Wix or LegalZoom platforms to benefit from customized recommendations and solutions tailored to their needs at different stages in their formation and management cycle. Businesses coming to LegalZoom in their formative stage will be able to seamlessly start their business and create an online presence. The process begins with a business categorization mechanism within the platform identifying the registered business users' intent, which allows them to ultimately have a ready-made site created by Wix to serve their business needs. They will have access to Wix's robust product offering including advanced customization capabilities, enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure as well as commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools. For example, they will be able to establish their own online store using Wix Stores and allow their customers to book services online using Wix Bookings. Wix users will be offered relevant LegalZoom services including new business formation, registered agent services, and trademark registration services, based on their specific needs.

"Wix shares LegalZoom's goal of supporting SMBs and bringing entrepreneurs' visions to life," said Yaniv Vakrat, Chief Business Officer at Wix. "We are excited that LegalZoom, the leader of online small business formation, chose us to help equip business owners in the U.S. with everything they need for their business, from inception to managing it on a day-to-day basis. We are excited to continue to enter strategic partnerships, such as this one, to help SMBs grow through every touchpoint of their business."

The cross-platform product offering will be available in the second half of this year to users seeking to register their business in the U.S.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

About LegalZoom.com, Inc.

LegalZoom is the number one brand in online business formation according to small business owners and is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. With its mission to democratize law, LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10 percent of all new LLCs and 5 percent of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

To learn more about LegalZoom.com, please visit us at www.legalzoom.com

Media relations contact: Cortney Kerans, press@legalzoom.com

