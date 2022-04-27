Vala Marketing Honors Three Team Members for Five Years of Service

Vala Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in building and driving brands online. After celebrating the company's 6-year anniversary, Vala Marketing commemorated the 5-year anniversary of three of their team members with keepsakes.



ELKHART, Ind., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20th, 2022, Vala Marketing celebrated its 6-year anniversary with a party and networking event at their headquarters in Elkhart. The event included catering from Mad Bull BBQ, dessert from Chips n' Doodles, along with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the area's four Chambers of Commerce; Greater South Bend, Elkhart, Goshen, and Kosciusko.

At the event, three team members were recognized. Jake Neece, Ashley Siery, and Cori Miller were all given keepsakes in honor of their hard work and dedication to Vala over the last five years. Vala's Founders, Grant and Heidi Mielke, gifted each team member with a commemorative glass keepsake that captured their significant contributions to the company.

The Vala Marketing team is composed of highly skilled and experienced professionals who are passionate about their work, which has resulted in numerous awards & accolades across Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan. These include awards such as the South Bend Reader's Choice Award for Best Marketing Agency, the Havilah Beardsley Young Entrepreneur Award, NWIBQ's Greater Michiana Best Marketing Agency and Best Website Designers, and two ACCE Excellence in Communication awards.

