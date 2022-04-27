Swiss Krono Accelerates Digitalization and Growth in Poland with Kyndryl

Swiss Krono increases performance after embracing a new enterprise resource planning system and migrating to SAP S/4HANA®

Kyndryl helps Swiss Krono rely on a strong, reliable and resilient IT infrastructure

WARSAW, Poland, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that Swiss Krono, the Polish subsidiary of the world's leading manufacturer of wood-based materials, has engaged Kyndryl in Poland in a five-year technology services agreement to standardize its IT infrastructure and migrate its core applications to SAP S/4HANA® in order to enable faster innovation and increased focus on new business opportunities.

Since 1966 the Swiss Krono Group, headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, has been growing its diversified businesses. This has led to an exponential increase in data and systems operating across 120 countries and branches. For many years, companies of the Swiss Krono Group have relied on enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to boost operational efficiency. The speed of digitalization however - such as adopting new digital solutions while keeping up with traditional production - has led to numerous new applications and new server installations. Streamlining and integrating production processes has become essential and a top priority for company's management.

To gain a unified view of operations, the group is currently working to implement next-generation business applications including SAP S/4HANA®. Key success factor for this transformation is the resilient, flexible, and secure IT infrastructure.

"With Kyndryl's managed IT services we are about to implement an infrastructure that provides an ideal private cloud platform for our requirements. This allows us to flexibly combine existing systems with completely new workloads on a proven and reliable architecture in order to realize our vision for cross-company integration of business operations," says Marek Ługowski, Head of IT-Infrastructure, Swiss Krono, Poland. "With Kyndryl's services we are able to flexibly scale our SAP systems without complex adjustments to the configuration."

As a result of this implementation, Swiss Krono's can seamlessly connect all its plants across the world for consolidation of applications and IT infrastructure. Swiss Krono has gained tight integration of planning, manufacturing, and business processes, that enable new, future-ready business models that can fuel growth in furniture production.

"After standardizing SAP applications on Kyndryl's managed IT infrastructure, Swiss Krono has improved and streamlined its business operations," says Paweł Raczyński, Managing Director, Kyndryl Poland and Baltics."We are providing a robust IT infrastructure that meets their current and future expansion plans and digital transformation needs while delivering a lower total cost of ownership and higher return on investments."

About SWISS KRONO Group

SWISS KRONO Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of wooden materials and stands for sustainable and innovative solutions in the home interiors, flooring, and building materials sectors. Founded in 1966 as a family business, the group of companies now employs around 5,000 people at ten production sites in eight countries around the world. Its head office is in Lucerne, Switzerland. www.swisskrono.com

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

