Sunlands Technology Group Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.sunlands.investorroom.com/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to sl-ir@sunlands.com.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

