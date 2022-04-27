PetSmart and Netflix Bring the Upside Down to Four-legged Friends with Exclusive New Stranger Things Collection

Dog-focused collection is available only from PetSmart

PHOENIX, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart will do Anything for Pets and is inviting pet parents and their pups to uncover the mystery of the Upside Down with an all-new Stranger Things collection of dog toys, accessories and apparel. Coinciding with the highly anticipated return of the hit Netflix show, the first-ever PetSmart collaboration with Stranger Things is now available on PetSmart.com and is rolling out into stores nationwide. Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on Netflix May 27, 2022, followed by Volume 2 on July 1, 2022.

Dogs can uncover the mystery of the Upside Down with an all-new Stranger Things collection at PetSmart

The exclusive collection consists of products that Stranger Things fans – and their pups – will love: Eleven and Hopper plush toys, Stranger Things logo tees and a plush spiked bat for fighting off Demogorgons all bring the spirit of Hawkins to life.

"Stranger Things is a worldwide phenomenon and the team at PetSmart is beyond excited for our partnership with Netflix to bring the fun, mystery and suspense to life for our four-legged friends through this collection," said Kristin Shane, senior vice president of merchandising for PetSmart. "We know that pet parents love to include their furry family members in every aspect of their lives, including their favorite bingeable shows, and this collection does just that."

The Stranger Things collection includes:

For more information on the exclusive Stranger Things collection available only at PetSmart, including ways to shop, visit PetSmart.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated nearly 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

