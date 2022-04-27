Perricone MD Unveils New High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Serum

Formulated With Exclusive Technology for Ultimate Hydration & Plumping

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, the brand that puts forth breakthrough, science-backed skincare solutions, announces its latest addition to the award-winning High Potency Collection with the launch of the High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Serum. This fast-absorbing, deeply nourishing serum instantly replenishes skin with essential moisture to promote visibly smoother, firmer and plumper skin.

High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Serum (PRNewswire)

Formulated with a unique Hyaluronic 4 + 2 Complex, which features 4 forms and 2 natural building blocks of hyaluronic acid to provide instant and long-lasting hydration for a smoother, plumper-looking complexion and a visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. A mix of molecular weights allows the complex to penetrate different layers of skin, and since we lose hyaluronic acid in our body with age, topical application supports the skin's natural ability to retain moisture. It's also combined with one of Perricone MD's signature sciences, DMAE, and niacinamide to help visibly firm skin, diminish dullness and strengthen skin's moisture barrier for a healthy, youthful-looking appearance.

"Since hyaluronic acid is a proven, go-to ingredient in skincare, we wanted to take a different approach when formulating our Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Serum," says Chief Marketing Officer, Robert Koerner. "By introducing an exclusive complex with 4 forms and 2 natural building blocks of hyaluronic acid, we're able to promote plumper skin from the outside-in and inside-out for maximum results."

The results speak for themselves. In clinical and consumer testing: 97% saw improved skin hydration for 72 hours*, 86% saw softened fine lines and wrinkles** and 85% felt firmer, more supple skin**.

The High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Serum (2 US fl. oz. / $129) is now available on PerriconeMD.com, Ulta.com, Nordstrom.com, ECScottGroup.com, Bloomingdales.com, NeimanMarcus.com, QVC.com, LovelySkin.com and Macys.com.

*In a clinical study of 35 women.

**In a consumer study of 109 women after 28 days.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning proprietary sciences include: DMAE, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, QVC, and EC Scott, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in 20 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

Perricone MD (PRNewswire)

