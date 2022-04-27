New Studies Demonstrate Clinical Benefits of Patient- and Provider-Supportive Technology in Diabetes Management

LifeScan studies presented at the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) examine how app-based solutions can help improve glycemic control, assist with weight loss, and help with patient-provider connection during the pandemic

MALVERN, Pa., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, announced today the presentation of three studies showing the value of app-based technology in improving diabetes management. The three studies, presented at the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), examined the use of different technologies in various patient populations, and all similarly concluded that a clear benefit was observed for healthcare providers and patients with diabetes.

(PRNewsfoto/Lifescan, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Three Diabetes Management Studies presented at the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD):

"Real World Evidence of Improved Glycemic Control in People Using the OneTouch Verio Reflect ® Glucose Meter with the OneTouch Reveal ® Mobile Application" ( EP183 )

"Engagement and Weight Loss from a Coached Digital Support Program in People with Type 2 Diabetes" ( EP159 )

"Clinical Practice Insights Delivering Care During COVID in Five European Countries Utilizing a Professional Diabetes Management Ecosystem" (EP203)

Study Summaries:

The first study, a retrospective analysis of data from more than 17,000 people with diabetes, observed the impact of pairing the OneTouch Reveal patient app with use of the OneTouch Verio Reflect blood glucose meter. A second study analyzed the benefit of 16 weeks of free access to Noom's app-based weight loss program for people living with type 2 diabetes. The last study, which was published in the December 2021 edition of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, considered the impact of the pandemic on use of telemedicine across 21 European clinics and, specifically, how the OneTouch Reveal digital ecosystem for healthcare providers could improve patient care.

"As the worldwide prevalence of diabetes continues to increase, the challenges facing patients and their healthcare providers was further exacerbated by the multi-year pandemic impacting our global community, resulting in an urgent need for new and more adaptive solutions," said Dr. Elizabeth Holt, Head of Global Medical, Clinical, and Safety, LifeScan. "Our goal at LifeScan is to offer people living with and treating diabetes the digital tools and connected solutions that can make its management easier and more successful. These data presented at ATTD validate our belief that our integrated and interactive digital wellness tools can meaningfully support people with diabetes on their path to better health."

Real World Evidence of Improved Glycemic Control in People Using the OneTouch Verio Reflect Glucose Meter with the OneTouch Reveal Mobile Application

Using real-world data, this study aimed to understand if using the OneTouch Reveal mobile app with the OneTouch Verio Reflect meter – synced via Bluetooth® wireless technology – could support patients' changes in glycemic control.

To determine this, researchers examined anonymized blood glucose readings with app analytics from a LifeScan server for 4,154 people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and 13,623 people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The research looked at the first 90-day window of combined use of the OneTouch Reveal app with the OneTouch Verio Reflect meter, specifically comparing data from the first 14 days of use to the last 14 days of the 90-day time period, using paired within-subject differences.

The retrospective analysis of more than 17,000 people with diabetes found that using the OneTouch Reveal app with the OneTouch Verio Reflect meter:

Improved readings in-range (70-180mg/dL) by +8.1% in T1Ds and +11.2% in T2Ds;

Reduced hyperglycemic readings (>180mg/dL) by -8.5% in T1Ds and -11.3% in T2Ds; and

Reduced mean glucose by -14.5mg/dL in T1Ds and -18.2mg/dL in T2Ds.

Further, data showed that spending only 11 to 20 minutes in the OneTouch Reveal app per week improved readings in-range in T1Ds by 8%. Similar trends were observed in people with T2D.

Blood glucose monitors (BGM) are vital for over 95% of people with diabetes who monitor their blood glucose. The OneTouch Reveal mobile app, when connected to the OneTouch Verio Reflect BGM, helps patients see more than just numbers between healthcare provider visits.

Engagement and Weight Loss from a Coached Digital Support Program in People with Type 2 Diabetes

Given the close correlation between obesity/overweight and type 2 diabetes (T2D), this study examined the benefits of a digital intervention to support people living with T2D looking to lose or better manage their weight.

To achieve this, LifeScan collaborated with Noom®, a leading digital health platform focused on behavior change, inviting U.S.-based users of its OneTouch Reveal diabetes app to enroll in Noom's app-based weight loss program for 16 weeks. 400 participants with a diagnosis of T2D and A1c of ≥ 7.5% were enrolled in the study.

Over the 16-week period, 52,156 in-app actions were recorded, including 19,209 lifestyle articles read, 15,484 meals recorded, and 6,223 weight measures and 1,481 group postings. 54% of participants sent 3,518 coaching messages. The Noom app analyzed data from the 208 (of 400) people who recorded weight measurements throughout the 16 weeks, and found that:

65% (n=136) of these participants lost weight;

"Engaged participants" (those performing at least one app action during each of the 16 weeks, n=49) lost 9.9lbs, compared to 1.9lbs lost by those who were not engaged; and

Participants who messaged during at least half of the 16 weeks (n=55) lost nearly 8lbs more than those who did not (- 9.5lbs compared to -1.7lbs).

The study authors concluded that weight loss among patients with T2D can be promoted by a coached, digital support program, and that messaging with a coach and/or reading articles on psychology-based understanding of diabetes control may allow for sustained engagement in meaningful weight loss. These conclusions are especially relevant given that the prevalence of obesity in all US states is over 20% and 89% of US adults with diagnosed diabetes are overweight or obese.

Clinical Practice Insights Delivering Care During COVID in Five European Countries Utilizing a Professional Diabetes Management Ecosystem

Published in the December 2021 edition of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, this study examined whether accelerated adoption of telemedicine could support connectivity between healthcare professionals (HCPs) and the people they treated for diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person treatment was often challenging.

To investigate this, researchers collated survey and in-person data regarding telemedicine from 21 European clinical institutions located in Spain (6), Portugal (1), Germany (5), Belgium (5) and Italy (4). Between November 2020 and January 2021, 22 participating HCPs (12 practicing endocrinologists and 10 diabetes nurses/educators) completed surveys and joined virtual meetings to report on the use of telehealth technologies within their clinics before and during COVID.

Additionally, the HCPs shared experiences on the use of the professional version of OneTouch Reveal (OTR Pro) digital ecosystem, which allows clinicians to easily access and review blood glucose monitoring (BGM) data remotely or in-person with patients. The aim was to understand the impact digital diabetes management solutions, like OTR, had during the pandemic.

Study findings revealed remote consultations increased 46% across the 21 European clinics (Belgium [24%], Spain and Portugal [65%], Germany [34%], Italy [54%]) and remote connection methods used included telephone (60%), email (19%), video chat (10%), text only (3%), or a mix of these methods (8%). HCP survey data also found that participating HCPs reviewed OTR Pro data during (45%) or before (25%) consultations, every 3 months (20%) or every 2 weeks (5%). HCPs also pointed out that the OTR Pro app allowed them to remotely check glucose values and proactively contact patients.

Of the 20 HCPs responding to a pre-meeting survey, 55% reported that OTR Pro would become their standard of care for diabetes management going forward. Further, 95% agreed OTR Pro identified patterns and trends for more meaningful conversations with patients.

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. LifeScan.com and OneTouch.com.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by LifeScan Scotland Ltd. and its affiliates is under license.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lifescan, Inc.