Lumen to deliver 30 gigabit Ethernet speeds to more than 40 markets nationwide

Nine cities completed, nine more gain access to Lumen's high-bandwidth Ethernet upgrade next week

DENVER, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is enhancing experiences on its Lumen Platform by investing in high-bandwidth Ethernet architecture to bring upgraded Ethernet services to more than 40 cities by year end. These services were recently rolled out in nine cities with nine more gaining access to Ethernet speeds up to 30 gigabits per second in early May.

"Internet of Things, augmented reality, voice and video apps – our customers want and need faster, more accessible bandwidth to support these technologies," said Miriana Martinova, Lumen VP, core network solutions. "We've committed to investing in a 100-gigabit metro network across the country. This focus will equip our next-generation architecture with faster Ethernet speeds. Lumen's network investments will enable our Lumen Platform to deliver the applications and data businesses need."

Tech Talk:

This high-bandwidth Ethernet architecture also enables 30 gigabit speeds for Lumen Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Lumen Cloud Connect and IP VPN services.

It represents a 10-fold increase in Lumen's current standard Ethernet capabilities, the next step in Lumen's Ethernet strategy.

Lumen's Ethernet upgrades meet Metro Ethernet Forum's (MEF) 3.0 standards which helps deliver enhanced performance management and end-to-end service visibility both on- and off-net.

Impacted markets:

New markets gaining access to Ethernet speeds up to 30 gigabits across Lumen's metro architecture include Columbus, Ohio ; Houston, Texas ; Kansas City, Mo. ; Nashville, Tenn. ; Orlando, Fla. ; Philadelphia, Pa. ; Phoenix, Ariz. ; Salt Lake City, Utah and Seattle, Wash.

Markets recently enabled with these speeds include Atlanta, Ga. ; Chicago, Ill. ; Dallas, Texas ; Denver, Colo. ; Ft Lauderdale, Fla. ; Los Angeles, Calif. ; Newark, N.J. ; Sunnyvale, Calif. and Washington, D.C.

Additional markets will gain access to these faster speeds in the coming months.

For more information about Lumen Ethernet solutions, visit https://www.lumen.com/en-us/networking/ethernet.html

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

