InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient HVAC Vent Accessory (ALL-2781)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that would allow an HVAC system to provide faster heating and cooling throughout a home," said an inventor, from West Point, Ga., "so I invented the VENT FANS. My design would aid in maintaining a more stable and even air temperature without the extra burden on an HVAC system."

The invention provides an effective way to transfer twice as much ambient airflow through an HVAC vent. In doing so, it would offer faster heating and cooling. As a result, it increases system efficiency and it reduces HVAC system cycles and associated energy costs. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for homeowners, HVAC contractors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

