DONNER REIMAGINES DIGITAL PIANOS WITH THE VINTAGE, POWERFUL, AND ELEGANT DDP-80

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donner, a company well known for its affordable and feature-rich electric keyboards has released the newest installment to their piano instrument line, the DDP-80 , an 88-key wooden-style digital piano, a capable replacement for an acoustic piano for experienced and aspiring pianists alike.

The DDP-80 provides a realistic playing experience comparable to a standard acoustic piano. It is ideal for musicians looking for the same weighted key functions without the bulk and expense of an acoustic piano. Just like on a grand piano, the DDP-80 has 88-full sized weighted keys, with the bass keys heavier, the treble keys lighter, and three-foot pedals.

Elegant Wood-Style Design

Designed to be a modern artistic decoration at home, the DDP-80 is a stylish, slim, contoured cabinet that complements living spaces like a piece of artisan furniture. the DDP-80 is made with environmentally friendly material that replicates the vintage style of rich wood grain. By keeping the controls to a minimum, the DDP-80 preserves the organic look, with buttons all located on the back to prevent any distraction while playing. This charming, wood-style digital piano is durable, lightweight, with a small footprint that allows it to easily fit and be stored in players' home.

Original Sound of an Acoustic Grand Piano

The presence of Donner's digital piano technology delivers the performance a pianist demands, with features including expertly-sampled acoustic French grand piano tone, dynamic sensing technology via the 88-key fully-weighted keyboard. Featuring the Donner-designed sound source, the 128 notes polyphony delivers virtually every sound detail of an acoustic piano. The Donner DDP-80 provides a realistic playing experience perfect for any playing style. The three sustain pedals allow players to perform smoothly, reinforcing the look and feel of a full-size acoustic piano.

Easy-to-use Connectivity for Beginners

Despite its minimalist appearance, players can use USB-MIDI connected to a smartphone or tablet to access music apps and DAWs for practicing and creating your music. Two built-in speakers and the powerful 20W+20W amp deliver historic French grand piano tones to your home. The included headphone jack is perfect for solo practicing. Connect the DDP-80 easily to any Mac, PC, iOS, or Android device via USB-MIDI port for online lessons or as a controller for your favorite DAW. Additionally, you can purchase a Donner stylish piano bench (sold separately) featured as part of the piano.

Included App and Online Education Courses

Donner aims to inspire artists and equip musical enthusiasts with excellent instruments and online learning resources. The DDP-80 includes access to the Donner Music App, giving players a platform to learn music with all the tools you need. Aiming to make music education accessible to everyone, Donner has teamed up with professors from Berklee College of Music to offer the Donner Berklee Tutor Course Series, a unique set of music courses available free to the public.

Founded in 2012, Donner Music is a global music technology company striving to create innovative in-house products. Donner builds guitars, electronic pianos, ukuleles, electronic drums, and other musical instruments, as well as audio equipment like stereos, monitors, turntables, and microphones. Donner aims to inspire artists and equip all levels of musicians with excellent instruments and online learning resources so that everyone can access the beauty and power of creating and playing music.

