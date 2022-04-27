Cortex Sustainability Intelligence Announces New Advisory Board of Commercial Real Estate Experts

The Development of Cortex's New Advisory Board Demonstrates Growing Industry Investment in Building Decarbonization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortex Sustainability Intelligence has announced the launch of their formal Advisory Board composed of high-profile commercial real estate experts. Demonstrating an ever-deepening industry-wide commitment to building decarbonization, the advisory board will provide Cortex with ongoing insight, guidance, and recommendations for furthering their mission of solving one of the most pressing and complex problems the industry has faced: decarbonization.

With industry leaders from organizations like Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), JLL, and Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT), each member offers a unique perspective on the commercial real estate industry, enabling Cortex to develop and evolve current and future product offerings in the most impactful way possible.

Featuring Nick Bienstock, Co-Managing Partner of Savanna Fund, as the Chair of the Advisory Board, additional members include: Managing Partner of Vanbarton, Richard Coles; Chair of C&W Capital Markets, Adam Spies; Vice Chairman of JLL, Mitch Konsker; Managing Partner of Raith, Bill Landis; CEO of the Ad Hoc Group, Jim Kapsis; and the Board's technical advisor, SVP and Director of Energy, Sustainability & ESG at ESRT, Dana Schneider.

CRE Industry Deepens Commitment to Building Decarbonization

With industry leaders increasing their prioritization of sustainability, ESG strategy can no longer be a twice a year conversation. As a way to push the CRE industry forward in decarbonization and to follow their own company's mission, Cortex's Advisory Board meets in person regularly to discuss and collaborate on the most pressing issues.

The perspective each person brings actively shapes the Cortex product as they strive to create the most comprehensive and useful tool for improving ESG. With the natural complexity of building decarbonization, this type of deep collaboration will only become increasingly vital.

"The industry is at a crossroads; we either prioritize decarbonization now, or we will be unable to to avoid the permanent and detrimental effects to the planet," says CEO of Cortex, Bryan Bennett. "Our advisory board recognizes the importance of utilizing a decarbonization solution that helps save the planet while staying financially and strategically lucrative to the industry. We are thrilled to have such experienced industry leaders collaborate and commit themselves to join us in growing our solution."

To learn more about the Cortex Advisory Board, please visit https://get.cortexintel.com/advisory-board/ .

About Cortex Sustainability Intelligence:

Cortex Sustainability Intelligence's machine learning platform enables CRE professionals to decarbonize their office buildings while improving GRESB scores, reducing operating expenses, and increasing asset value without the need to invest in new, costly equipment or hardware. To learn more about Cortex or to get a custom decarbonization plan for your portfolio, please visit: www.cortexintel.com

