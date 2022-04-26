United Kicks Off Largest Transatlantic Expansion in its History: 30 New or Resumed Flights in Eight Weeks

United expects a strong recovery in European summer travel and is adding new nonstop flights to the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France

United also will now be the only North American carrier to fly to popular destinations in Jordan, Norway, Portugal and Spain

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United has kicked off the launch of its largest transatlantic expansion in its history, in anticipation of a strong recovery in European summer travel. In total, United will launch or resume 30 Transatlantic flights from mid-April through early June. This includes adding new nonstop flights to five distinctive leisure destinations no other North American airline serves including Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands. The airline is also launching five new nonstop flights to some of Europe's most popular business and tourist hubs including London, Milan, Zurich, Munich and Nice. United is also resuming fourteen Atlantic routes the airline has historically served and adding frequencies in six others.

United's transatlantic route network will be more than 25% larger than it was in 2019. With this expansion, United will serve more transatlantic destinations than every other U.S. carrier combined and will be the largest airline across the Atlantic for the first time in history.

"We have long anticipated a strong demand recovery, evidenced by our large, strategic expansion in Europe, and with these new flights, we're proud to offer our customers more options and access than ever before," said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United. "United continues to leverage its leading global network in new and exciting ways to help our customers make meaningful memories and experience new cultures around the world."

Amman, Jordan

United will begin new capital to capital service between Washington, D.C./Dulles and Amman, Jordan on May 5. Customers will be able to explore the numerous historical sites in and around Amman, as well as visit Jordan's other top destinations including Petra, the Dead Sea and the Wadi Rum desert. United is the first airline to offer nonstop service between Amman and Washington D.C./Dulles and will be the only North American carrier flying to Amman with three times weekly service on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal

United will add a third Portuguese destination to its global network with brand new flights between New York/Newark and Ponta Delgada in the Azores beginning May 13. The carrier will offer more flights between the U.S. and Portugal than any other North American airline and will be the only North American airline to fly to the Azores. This joins United's existing flights between New York/Newark and Porto, and its flights between Washington Dulles, New York/Newark and Lisbon. United will fly a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that features United's new signature interior with enhanced seat back entertainment, Bluetooth connectivity and overhead bin space for every customer.

Bergen, Norway

Beginning May 20, United will become the only U.S. carrier to fly to Norway with flights launching between New York/Newark and Bergen. United will offer three times weekly service on a Boeing 757-200, allowing customers to experience Bergen's surrounding mountainous landscape and breathtaking fjords. United will offer the only nonstop service between Bergen and the U.S.

Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain

United is expanding its Spanish beach getaway destinations with three times weekly flights between New York/Newark and Palma de Mallorca in the Balearic Islands, launching June 2 with a Boeing 767-300ER. Mallorca is home to some of the world's most pristine beaches and inspired dining and nightlife options. This will be the first and only nonstop flight between the U.S. and Mallorca and will add to United's existing services to Madrid and Barcelona.

Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

Travelers looking for an additional new beach destination can enjoy the stunning black and white sand beaches of Spain's Canary Islands with United's new flight from New York/Newark to Tenerife. United will be the only airline to fly nonstop between the Canary Islands and North America with three-times weekly service launching June 9 on a Boeing 757-200 aircraft. Along with the new service to Palma de Mallorca, United will fly to more Spanish destinations from North America than any other airline.

Expanded European Service

In light of the increased demand for European travel, United is also launching new service to some of Europe's most iconic cities, including:

New daily flights between Boston and London Heathrow , which began on April 14 , and is United's only trans-oceanic point-to-point flight from Boston . This flight complements United's nonstop service to London Heathrow from all seven of United's hubs.

New daily flights between Denver and Munich , which began April 23 and joins existing service from Denver to Frankfurt and London . United is the only U.S. airline to offer transatlantic service from Denver .

New daily flights between Chicago and Zurich , which began April 23 . United now offers more nonstop service between Switzerland and the U.S. than any other U.S. airline, and is the only U.S. airline with nonstop service to Geneva .

New daily flights between New York / Newark and Nice , beginning April 29 . United will offer more premium seats to Nice than any other U.S. carrier.

New daily flights between Chicago and Milan , beginning May 6 , joining existing seasonal flights between Chicago and Rome . United will be the only airline to offer nonstop service between Chicago and Milan , adding to its existing service between New York / Newark and Milan .

In addition to these new flights, United is increasing service to popular European travel destinations, including:

Second daily flights between New York / Newark and Dublin , which began April 23 .

Second daily flights between Denver and London Heathrow , beginning May 7 .

Second daily flight between New York / Newark and Frankfurt , beginning May 26 .

Second flight between New York / Newark and Rome five times weekly, beginning May 27 .

Adding a third daily flight between San Francisco and London Heathrow and increasing service between New York / Newark and London Heathrow to seven daily flights, beginning May 28 . With this additional service, United will offer 22 daily nonstop flights from the U.S. to London Heathrow.

To help generate excitement about these new routes, earlier this month United launched two unique out of home campaigns, including digital billboards in downtown Boston to highlight the airline's new Boston-London Heathrow service. United also teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue for a series of window displays featuring fashion inspired by United's five unique transatlantic routes.

In addition to these European routes, United is also growing its presence in Africa as part of this transatlantic expansion. On May 8, United will increase its service to offer daily flights between Washington/Dulles and Accra, Ghana. The airline will also extend its existing seasonal service to Cape Town to year-round, with nonstop flights from New York/Newark resuming June 5, subject to government approval.

