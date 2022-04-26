Scott Davie Joins Alio as Chief Technology Officer

Following FDA 510(k) Clearance, Alio further invests in its technology

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alio™ today announced Scott Davie joined its executive leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. Davie will be responsible for leading Alio's technical teams in developing the Alio platform and SmartPatch wearable technology.

Davie's deep and diverse set of experiences lend themselves to the evolution and future applications of Alio's technology. Davie has more than 25 years of medical device experience in relevant disease states and applications. His expertise in management of various chronic conditions positions him to effectively manage the Alio platform to reach its full potential in remote dialysis patient monitoring.

Davie comes to Alio from TriSalus Life Sciences, a company focused on treating patients with solid tumors. Davie served as Chief Technology Officer at TriSalus, where he oversaw research and development of the company's intravascular infusion systems, technical operations, pre-clinical execution, and IP portfolio management.

"While Alio will greatly benefit from Scott's technical expertise and vision, it is his commitment to building patient centric solutions focused on outcomes which make him a strong addition to the Alio leadership team," said Dave Kuraguntla, Alio's co-founder and CEO. "Scott is aware of the challenges faced by patients with chronic conditions and recognizes our work requires us to ask ourselves 'how might we fit into a patient or clinician's life in the least disruptive way possible?' and then to build the technology with their needs in mind."

Previously Davie held several technical leadership positions at Medtronic. Throughout his nearly twenty year tenure, he delivered a number of complex therapeutic and diagnostic systems from conceptualization through market launch. These systems included implantable cardiac devices, AF ablation systems, and hospital based diagnostic platforms. He acquired a broad range of quality, regulatory, and clinical experience as well.

Earlier this month, Alio secured its first 510(k) clearance from the FDA for three initial indications – skin temperature, auscultation (sound data), and heart rate. Alio continues to gather clinical evidence to support additional filings in the coming months. Leveraging his past experiences, Davie will play an integral role in supporting this process.

"I was drawn to the Alio team because I understand the magnitude of what the technology can accomplish," said Davie, "Our first objective is the effective remote monitoring of dialysis patients, a significant unmet clinical need. Additionally, I'm committed to building and executing a product roadmap that can make the company's long-term vision a reality. Working in medical devices is so much more than scalable solutions and refining functionality, it's knowing at the end of the day, the work you're doing could improve someone's quality of life, make it easier to manage their condition, or even prevent an adverse health event. I've spent my career pursuing these goals and in joining Alio I see a great opportunity to accomplish all of this in the kidney dialysis space."

About Alio

Alio, Inc. (Broomfield, CO), is a medical technology company developing SmartPatch technology and using artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor multiple chronic indications, including end stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients undergoing hemodialysis. Alio is dedicated to the development of tools and products for monitoring multiple metrics and providing actionable clinical data for a variety of conditions to better target interventions for improved outcomes and reduced hospitalizations. The company's products include SmartPatch and its remote monitoring system, which provides actionable clinical data based on continuous monitoring of multiple metrics for hemodialysis patients. Alio has an experienced management team with extensive experience in medical technology and devices. Visit our website for more information: https://alio.ai/

