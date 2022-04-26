Easter Traditions Spark Joy for Residents at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated the Easter holiday with the heartwarming tradition of a savory brunch surrounded by family, friends, and the famous furball himself, the Easter Bunny. Fresh flowers adorned the tables as guests dined upon Southern classic chicken and waffles, maple-glazed ham and biscuits, and decadent desserts served by the Watercrest culinary team. The clinking of mimosa glasses and laughter filled the air as residents cherished the day with their loved ones.

Residents at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care enjoyed the festivities of a traditional Easter Brunch surrounded by friends and family. (PRNewswire)

"Honoring the traditions associated with holidays and special events are an important focus at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach," says Executive Director Kim Haddon. "Whether it's sharing a classic dish, a colorful decoration, or a lively tune, these events provide purposeful opportunities for residents to connect and engage."

Watercrest Senior Living recognizes the importance of connecting each resident's cherished memories to their daily activities through the Personal Life Silhouettes program. When a new resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy and purpose amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

(850) 290-0462

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group