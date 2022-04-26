B. Riley Securities Expands Fixed Income Division with Two Key Managing Director Hires, Ji Pak and Mary Jo Collins

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced the appointments of Ji Pak and Mary Jo Collins to the fixed income division. Ji Pak will join as Managing Director, Financials, while Mary Jo Collins will join as Managing Director.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented: "We are continuing to build and expand our fixed income division in a deliberate, strategic and exciting manner. Both Ji and Mary Jo are great additions to the team that will play key roles in continuing to position the firm as an elite entity throughout the industry, and more importantly, a significant asset to B. Riley's clients."

Ji Pak brings nearly 15 years of trading experience and a successful track record of building out and enhancing Hybrid/Preferred trading platforms for leading firms. He will play a key role at B. Riley, as the acting head of trading and salesperson to premier clients in the space. Prior to B. Riley, Ji was Head of Hybrid/Preferred Trading at Cantor Fitzgerald, a position he held previously with JPMorgan, Jefferies, RBC, MUFG and Seaport. Ji attended West Virginia University and received his degree from George Washington University, with a major in Finance.

"B Riley's leading role in $25 par baby bond origination is the perfect fit to be a top player in the Hybrid/Preferred market. I'm excited to develop this business and for the buildout," said Mr. Pak.

Mary Jo Collins began her career at Merrill Lynch where her roles included Senior Institutional Trader in Preferred Stocks, Fixed Income Trading Manager for the firm's Retail Trading Group, and held a senior role leading product sales, service, execution and supply management activities for the firm's Municipal Bond business. After Merrill Lynch, she moved to fixed income sales at Deutsche Bank, Sandler O'Neill, Royal Bank of Canada, and most recently, Imperial Capital, with a focus on both preferred stocks and hybrid securities, as well as investment grade corporate bonds. Mary Jo holds a BS degree from Douglas College, Rutgers University and a MA from Teachers College, Columbia University. She is an Independent Trustee for Direxion Funds and a Trustee for the Village of Flower Hill on Long Island.

"B. Riley's leadership in the financial services industry is further solidified by the addition of a suite of fixed income product offerings under the experienced guidance of Tim Sullivan. It's very exciting to be part of that dynamic growth," said Ms. Collins.

B. Riley has strategically expanded its fixed income division to continue its growth nationwide, specifically with the appointment of Tim Sullivan. Tim was previously announced as the Head of Fixed Income and officially started in his new role on February 1.

B. Riley offers an extensive suite of primary and secondary market solutions, including a market-leading senior notes offering franchise and specialization in corporate debt, preferred stock offerings, term loans and private placements. The firm's fixed income sales and trading professionals provide issuers with high-quality distribution through its network of over 1,000 institutional investors.

