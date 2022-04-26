5WPR Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle Division Named Third Largest in U.S.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR's Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle PR division the third largest in the U.S. with net fees of $8.5 million. This year's placement marks the seventh consecutive year the division ranks within the top five practices.

This past year, 5W's Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle division has achieved monumental success implementing strategic and creative integrated communications campaigns for new and existing clients across traditional media, as well as crafting viral campaigns on social media.

"Year after year our Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle Division continues to attract industry recognition with their outstanding work," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We are incredibly proud of their ability to evolve within the ever-changing media landscape, consistently delivering meaningful results on behalf of clients."

For over 50 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, which are verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

PR services offered to beauty, fashion and lifestyle clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership, and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

