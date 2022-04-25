Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. to Celebrate Arbor Day One Employee at a Time

Tree planting campaign reinforces Third Coast's commitment to monthlong earth-friendly initiatives

HUMBLE, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced that, in honor of Arbor Day on Friday, April 29, it has partnered with A Living Tribute, a sponsor of reforestation projects across North America, to recognize each of its approximately 340 employees by planting a tree on their behalf. Each employee will receive a customized e-certificate to commemorate the planting.

"Investing in our planet by planting trees on behalf of our employees is a direct reflection of who we are as a community bank," said Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Planting trees helps to restore wildlife habitats and protect water resources, ensuring that nature will be enjoyed by future generations. We are continually finding new ways to recognize our employees, and this Arbor Day campaign allows us to extend our impact to our community as well."

A Living Tribute will plant a tree for each employee as part of the South Texas National Wildlife Refuge Complex ("Refuge Complex"). As the Rio Grande flows from the mountains of Colorado to the Gulf of Mexico, the Refuge Complex creates a natural border, a unique ecosystem, and a lifeline for wildlife and people alike. It runs through wetlands, forests, deserts, and floodplains, providing water for agriculture, and a home for numerous birds, plants, and animals, including half of all butterfly species in North America.

"A Living Tribute is grateful for Third Coast's support and commitment in bringing life back to our forests," said Barry Pinto, Tree Planting Coordinator at A Living Tribute. "The trees planted in the South Texas National Wildlife Refuge Complex as a result of Third Coast's Arbor Day campaign will sustain wildlife, restore a valuable resource, and reforest areas that have been damaged by wildfire, pests, disease, deforestation, natural disasters and more."

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

About A Living Tribute

A Living Tribute is a major partner of American Forests, America's oldest conservation organization, and a tree planting partner of the National Forest Foundation. A Living Tribute plants primarily on US National Forests in need of restoration or in communities and state forests that have lost trees to due to natural disasters, on select wildlife and nature preserves, and in Canada. A Living Tribute participates in the carbon offset program to offset its emissions by contributing to the Jarí Para Forest Conservation Project in the Amazon Rainforest. More information is available at https://www.alivingtribute.org.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

TCBX@dennardlascar.com

