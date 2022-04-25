Maxeon Solar Technologies Teams Up with OpenSolar to Provide Advanced Design and Proposal Tool to Installers

Exclusive Software Streamlines Installer Workflow and Accelerates Business Growth

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today a partnership with leading software provider, OpenSolar, to provide its trusted installer network with Maxeon's SunPower Design, an exclusive software tool with unmatched design accuracy and speed. As a result, Maxeon's installer network can design the industry's most accurate proposals in a matter of minutes, providing their customers with optimal customer service while maximizing their workflow efficiencies. Maxeon's SunPower Design complements the new suite of tools available to installers affiliated with Maxeon. In addition to Maxeon's SunPower Design, the first release of this new suite includes advanced education programs, integrated online ordering including logistics updates, as well as marketing tools and branded merchandise.

"The new digital tools are the cornerstone of our customer-centric business transformation, focused on providing a better experience as well as simplifying the buying process for our trusted channel partners," said Mark Babcock, Chief Revenue Officer of Maxeon Solar Technologies. "We are working hard to deliver a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform to service our channel partners' most pressing needs and solve their pain points so that they can focus on their core business. We expect our digital toolkit to become, release after release, a true virtual assistant for our installers, delivering the right information at the right time to gain efficiency in their sales, procurement and installation processes."

Highlighting OpenSolar partnership strengths, Ralf Elias, Chief Product Officer of Maxeon Solar Technologies, said, "The combined effort with OpenSolar in particular allows us to offer industry-leading software specifically customized to emphasize the value that our premium panel technology can deliver to end customers in the long term, further helping our partners to differentiate from the competition. We expect OpenSolar capabilities to enable us to quickly deploy a new powerful tool to hundreds of installers globally and help them to scale fast in such a pivotal time for the energy transition."

Andrew "Birchy" Birch, Co-Founder at OpenSolar said, "The strength and market-leading accuracy of the OpenSolar platform is perfectly suited to support Maxeon and its network of installers. The customization capabilities we've built ensure that all the benefits of SunPower technology from Maxeon can be accurately modeled and presented to the end customer."

Maxeon's SunPower Design will be initially available to its SunPower-branded channel partners in Europe as well as Australia, and Mexico. To learn more about the new tool and how it can add value to any solar project, please visit our website .

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,400 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com , on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar .

About OpenSolar

OpenSolar launched in 2019 with a mission to scale solar globally by providing installers with innovative software technology and an equally innovative business offering – the world's first entirely free-to-use design and sales platform. Solar installers can use OpenSolar's end-to-end platform to manage and grow their businesses all in one place with class-leading solar design accuracy, interactive custom proposals, and a portfolio of fully integrated financing options, products, and services. Instead of charging a licensing fee, OpenSolar provides its software free of charge and instead derives revenue from its hardware and finance partner affiliates. By utilizing OpenSolar, installers can avoid costly software licensing fees and instead, invest more money into other areas of their businesses, confident they are using the very best design and sales tools available in the market, all for free. OpenSolar is based in Sydney, Australia, with remote offices in the U.S. For more information, visit www.opensolar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated product launch timing and our expectations regarding ramp, efficiency, customer acceptance and demand, market traction, upsell and expansion opportunities; the company's expectations of the timing and success of its product offering strategy in existing and in new markets, including our anticipated areas of focus and investment, market expansion, product and technology focus and projected growth and profitability. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Item 3.D. Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the Financials & Filings section of our Investor Relations website at https://corp.maxeon.com/financials-filings/sec-filings . All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

