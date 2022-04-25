LeanData Appoints Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Business operations executive Franco Anzini brings track record for scaling high-growth SaaS organizations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData, the modern revenue orchestration platform for today's growth leaders, today announced a significant expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Franco Anzini as Chief Operating Officer. Anzini will oversee all aspects of LeanData's rapidly growing business, including leading cross-functional operational excellence across accounting, finance and go-to-market operations.

"Franco is a well-recognized leader in SaaS and RevOps communities who as a former customer understands LeanData's power as a tech stack essential for high-performing growth teams," said Evan Liang, CEO and co-founder, LeanData. "With more than two decades in sales and operations leadership, and two IPOs and three acquisitions under his belt, Franco is the perfect addition to our leadership team as we scale the company to its next phase of growth."

Anzini comes to LeanData with more than 20 years of experience scaling high-growth SaaS organizations from $10M to $250M+ ARR. He was most recently Vice President of Revenue Operations at Malwarebytes, where he was responsible for all revenue-generating and go-to-market operations. Under his leadership, the company made a successful transition to a SaaS operating model while continuing to establish world-class centers of excellence in enablement, analytics and international operations.

Previously, Anzini was Head of Sales Operations at Xactly Corporation, where he directed operational growth initiatives for the company, which resulted in a successful IPO and subsequent acquisition. Prior to that, he was a sales and services leader at BigMachines which resulted in an acquisition by private equity.

"As a former customer, I've seen firsthand the dramatic difference LeanData can make in achieving next-level revenue growth," said Anzini. "I'm excited to join the LeanData team to support this amazing company's next growth chapter."

