Cadence Bank Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Given the legacy Cadence merger closed on October 29, 2021, the first quarter of 2022 represents the first full quarter of combined earnings.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2022 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $112.6 million , or $0.60 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $121.6 million , or $0.65 per diluted common share.

Reported $160.4 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), or 1.36 percent of average assets on an annualized basis.

Generated net organic loan growth of approximately $307 million for the quarter, or 4.6 percent on an annualized basis compared to linked quarter and total deposit and customer repo growth of approximately $767 million , or 7.7 percent on an annualized basis compared to linked quarter.

Continued stability in credit quality metrics including net recoveries of $0.4 million and a 22.4 percent decline in total non-performing loans and leases; no provision for credit losses for the quarter.

Repurchased 5.1 million shares of outstanding Company common stock resulting in 183.5 million shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 .

Increased the Company's quarterly common share dividend to $0.22 per common share, representing the 10th continuous year of increased dividends.

"Our first quarter results reflect another highly successful quarter for core operating performance with an adjusted earnings per share of $0.65 per diluted common share," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We continue to be pleased with our business development efforts, especially so soon after legal merger last fall. Our results for the quarter reflect successes on both sides of the balance sheet within our community and commercial banks as well as many of our other lines of business, including mortgage, insurance and wealth management. Our results also reflect a stable net interest margin positioned for improvement, and continued strong credit quality."

Rollins continued, "Additional first quarter highlights include the repurchase of 5.1 million shares of Company common stock under our share repurchase program. Our board also increased the Company common stock dividend during the first quarter to $0.22 per share. While taking these capital actions, we maintained strong capital metrics relative to both regulatory and internal capital targets."

Paul Murphy, Executive Vice Chairman, added "As we look more closely at our front-line successes, we reported organic loan growth for the quarter of more than $300 million while organic deposit growth totaled over $750 million. We feel positive about our growth trajectory. Our loan growth for the quarter was primarily in our commercial and industrial portfolio. From a deposit growth standpoint, first quarter is historically a seasonally high quarter."

Earnings Summary

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $112.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $79.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021 and a net loss available to common shareholders of $37.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $121.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $80.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $104.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company reported adjusted PPNR of $160.4 million, or 1.36 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $106.5 million, or 1.76 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021 and $136.4 million, or 1.32 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $311.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $172.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $271.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.92 percent for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 3.15 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 2.90 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The increase in net interest revenue in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter reflected the full quarter's impact of the legacy Cadence merger, as well as the impact of fourth quarter deployment of cash into loans and securities, and a slight increase in accretion. The first quarter's increase in net interest margin reflected the deployment of cash into securities and lower deposit costs, partially offset by loan growth coming on at lower yields. The balance sheet remains asset sensitive, with approximately 28 percent of loans floating and another 41 percent of loans variable as of March 31, 2022 .

Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 3.96 percent for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 4.06 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.10 percent for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 3.11 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average cost of deposits declined to 0.15 percent for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 0.17 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 included $17.7 million in accretion income related to acquired loans and leases, adding approximately 17 basis points to the net interest margin. This compares to net accretion income of $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which added approximately 17 basis points to the fourth quarter 2021 net interest margin. Excluding the impact of accretion, the linked quarter net interest margin increased by 3 basis points.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, continued to reflect solid growth, increasing $306.7 million, or 4.6 percent annualized, to $27.2 billion during the first quarter of 2022 while deposits and customer repos increased $766.8 million, or 7.7 percent annualized, to $41.3 billion. Loan growth for the quarter was primarily within the commercial and industrial portfolio while deposit growth was largely attributable to increases in noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts. The first quarter has been a strong deposit growth quarter historically as a result of seasonality in municipal deposit account balances. The first quarter of 2022 ended with a loan to deposit ratio of 67.0 percent and securities to total assets of 30.4 percent, reflecting continued strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 35.6 percent of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase from 34.2 percent at December 31, 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Credit metrics for the first quarter of 2022 continued to reflect improvement compared to the linked quarter including net recoveries and a meaningful decrease in non-performing loans.

Total non-performing loans and leases were $119.3 million at March 31, 2022 , or 0.44 percent of total net loans and leases, representing a decline of $34.5 million or 22.4 percent, from the December 31, 2021 balance of $153.8 million or 0.57 percent of total net loans and leases. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets also declined to $28.4 million at March 31, 2022 , a decrease of $2.2 million or 14.0 percent, from the December 31, 2021 balance of $33.0 million .

Net recoveries for the first quarter of 2022 were $0.4 million , or 0.01 percent of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings for the first quarter of 2022 reflected no recorded provision for credit losses, compared with no recorded provision for the first quarter of 2021 and a provision for credit losses of $133.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $132.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired during the quarter from the legacy Cadence merger. The allowance for credit losses remains robust at $438.7 million , or 1.61 percent of net loans and leases at March 31, 2022 , compared with $446.4 million , or 1.66 percent of net loans and leases at December 31 , 2021.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $128.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $87.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $103.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The linked quarter increase was driven by a full quarter of legacy Cadence results as well as an increase in mortgage revenue as a result of increased mortgage servicing rights valuation.

The net return from mortgage servicing rights was $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Mortgage production and servicing revenue was impacted by both seasonality and rising rates, totaling $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Mortgage origination volume for the first quarter of 2022 was $803.9 million , compared with $789.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $817.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Insurance commission revenue reflected strong seasonal performance at $35.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The first quarter of the year has historically been strong due to timing of annual renewals.

The full quarter's impact of the legacy Cadence merger drove the linked quarter increases in wealth management revenue, deposit service fees and other noninterest revenue. Wealth management revenue was $21.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, deposit service charge revenue was $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared with $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and other noninterest revenue was $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflecting seasonally soft first quarter fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $291.7 million, compared with $155.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $289.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $281.0 million, compared with $154.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $239.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 63.5 percent for the first quarter of 2022, stable as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter was due to a full quarter of the legacy Cadence merger as well as seasonally higher compensation costs including payroll taxes and 401k match, partially offset by initial efficiencies associated with the legacy Cadence merger.

Adjusted noninterest expense excludes merger expense included as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expenses represent costs to complete the merger with no future benefit, while incremental merger related expenses represent costs to complete the merger for which the entity receives a future benefit. Merger expense was $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Merger expense for the first quarter of 2022 was comprised primarily of contract and conversion related expenses as well as compensation related items. Incremental merger related expenses for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $6.6 million that included primarily employee retention and marketing related expenses.

Capital Management

Total shareholder's equity was $4.64 billion at March 31, 2021 compared with $2.83 billion at March 31, 2021 and $5.25 billion at December 31 , 2021. The decline in the linked quarter is largely due to a decline in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to increased unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio driven by changes in valuation due to the significant changes in interest rates in the quarter. In addition to the OCI change, shareholder's equity was impacted by dividends and share repurchases, partially offset by earnings.

The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 9.84 percent at March 31, 2022, compared with 10.95 percent at March 31, 2021 and 11.01 percent at December 31, 2021. The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 6.31 percent at March 31, 2022, compared with 7.04 percent at March 31, 2021 and 7.54 percent at December 31, 2021.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 5.1 million shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. The company has 4.9 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization which will expire December 30, 2022.

Additionally during the first quarter of 2022, the Company increased its quarterly common share dividend to $0.22 per common share, representing the 10th continuous year of increased dividends.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2022 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.57 percent, Tier 1 capital of 11.05 percent, Total risk-based capital of 13.27 percent, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.24 percent.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "Our first quarter results, which mark the first full quarter of combined financial results for the new Cadence Bank, highlight the strengths and the value that each respective board and management team saw in this transaction. We are pleased with our performance thus far and look forward to continued success together as we complete our integration efforts."

RECENT MERGER TRANSACTIONS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held. In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Cadence merger, the Company changed its name from "BancorpSouth Bank" to "Cadence Bank" and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from "BXS" to "CADE". For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report Form 10-K filed with the FDIC. Due to the Company's evaluation of post-merger activity and the extensive information gathering and management review processes required to properly record acquired assets and liabilities, the Company considers its valuations of legacy Cadence's assets and liabilities to be provisional estimates as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of these assets and liabilities for the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies used.

FNS Bancshares, Inc.

On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, (collectively referred to as FNS), pursuant to which FNS was merged with and into the Company. FNS operated 17 full-service banking offices in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The merger expanded the Company's presence in Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties in Alabama and the Chattanooga, Tennessee-Georgia and Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee metropolitan statistical areas. As of May 1, 2021, FNS reported total assets of $826.6 million, total loans of $464.7 million and total deposits of $720.7 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 2,975,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $18.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of FNS. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021.

National United Bancshares, Inc.

On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, (collectively referred to as National United), pursuant to which National United was merged with and into the Company. National United operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Killeen-Temple, Texas; Waco, Texas; and Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas metropolitan statistical areas. As of May 1, 2021, National United reported total assets of $817.3 million, total loans of $434.6 million and total deposits of $742.9 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 3,110,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $33.25 million in cash for all outstanding shares of National United. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $47 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas . Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank , Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "aspire," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "goal," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "projection," "predict," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "target," "will," and "would," or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, including the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including any variant of the COVID-19 virus) on the Company's business; the Company's assets; business; cash flows; financial condition; liquidity; prospects; results of operations; deposit and customer repo growth; interest and fee-based revenue; capital resources; capital metrics; efficiency ratio; valuation of mortgage servicing rights; net income; net interest revenue; non-interest revenue; net interest margin; interest expense; non-interest expense; earnings per share; interest rate sensitivity; interest rate risk; balance sheet and liquidity management; off-balance sheet arrangements; fair value determinations; asset quality; credit quality; credit losses; provision and allowance for credit losses, impairments, charge-offs, recoveries and changes in loan volumes; investment securities portfolio yields and values; ability to manage the impact of pandemics, natural disasters and other force majeure events; adoption and use of critical accounting policies; adoption and implementation of new accounting standards and their effect on the Company's financial results and the Company's financial reporting; utilization of non-GAAP financial metrics; declaration and payment of dividends; ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029 ; mortgage origination volume; mortgage servicing and production revenue; insurance commission revenue; implementation and execution of cost savings initiatives; ability to successfully litigate, resolve or otherwise dispense with threatened, pending, ongoing and future litigation and governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; ability to successfully complete pending or future acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives; ability to successfully obtain regulatory approval for acquisitions and other growth initiatives; ability to successfully integrate and manage acquisitions; opportunities and efforts to grow market share; reputation; ability to compete with other financial institutions; ability to recruit and retain key employees and personnel; access to capital markets; availability of capital; investments in the securities of other financial institutions; and ability to operate the Company's regulatory compliance programs in accordance with applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the impact of inflation on consumers; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans; the ability to grow additional interest and fee income or to control noninterest expense; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Company's net interest margin; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation and governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic, and the effect of actions taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, the Company's employees, the Company's customers, the global economy and the financial markets; international or political instability including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military inaction in Ukraine , including the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments; impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or Cadence in respect of the Cadence Merger; the ability of the Company and Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Cadence Merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the Cadence Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of the capital stock of the combined company; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Cadence Merger will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business; the possibility that the Cadence Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the Cadence Merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Cadence's operations and those of the Company; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the Cadence Merger may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Cadence Merger; the combined company's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Cadence Merger and other factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, periodic and current reports and other filings the Company files with the FDIC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Cadence Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21 Mar-21 Earnings Summary:









Interest revenue $ 331,930 $ 290,626 $ 199,511 $ 199,129 $ 192,783 Interest expense 20,108 19,414 17,967 18,947 19,994 Net interest revenue 311,822 271,212 181,544 180,182 172,789 Provision (release) for credit losses - 133,562 (7,000) 11,500 - Net interest revenue, after provision









for credit losses 311,822 137,650 188,544 168,682 172,789 Noninterest revenue 128,435 103,854 84,420 101,943 87,936 Noninterest expense 291,667 289,194 179,889 173,984 155,823 Income (loss) before income taxes 148,590 (47,690) 93,075 96,641 104,902 Income tax expense (benefit) 33,643 (13,033) 20,350 21,102 23,347 Net income (loss) $ 114,947 $ (34,657) $ 72,725 $ 75,539 $ 81,555 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 112,575 $ (37,029) $ 70,353 $ 73,167 $ 79,183











Balance Sheet - Period End Balances









Total assets $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 $ 28,060,496 $ 27,612,365 $ 25,802,497 Total earning assets 42,744,225 43,503,089 25,572,354 25,129,873 23,542,657 Total securities 14,371,606 15,606,470 10,053,372 9,084,111 7,640,268 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 27,189,666 26,882,988 14,991,245 15,004,039 15,038,808 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 438,738 446,415 260,276 265,720 241,117 Net book value of acquired loans (included in









loans and leases above) 11,020,251 11,968,278 1,426,266 1,646,031 1,023,252 Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans









(included in loans and leases above) 27,013 50,008 32,771 167,144 1,146,000 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans 72,620 77,711 9,863 13,037 10,069 Total deposits 40,568,055 39,817,673 23,538,711 22,838,486 21,173,186 Total deposits and securities sold under









agreement to repurchase 41,271,615 40,504,861 24,243,834 23,521,621 21,833,671 Long-term debt 2,514 3,742 4,082 4,189 4,295 Subordinated debt 463,181 478,669 307,776 307,601 297,425 Total shareholders' equity 4,643,757 5,247,987 3,023,257 3,069,574 2,825,198 Common shareholders' equity 4,476,764 5,080,994 2,856,264 2,902,581 2,658,205











Balance Sheet - Average Balances









Total assets $ 47,679,850 $ 40,990,459 $ 27,616,585 $ 26,666,296 $ 24,545,560 Total earning assets 43,515,166 37,210,403 25,220,602 24,211,759 22,346,075 Total securities 15,070,524 12,954,547 9,539,814 8,067,109 6,606,027 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 27,106,733 22,745,093 14,915,728 15,470,539 15,029,076 PPP loans (included in loans and leases above) 36,621 48,206 73,783 973,036 1,062,423 Total deposits 40,565,103 34,759,687 23,162,450 22,385,883 20,472,080 Total deposits and securities sold under









agreement to repurchase 41,259,136 35,479,807 23,914,986 23,092,969 21,123,774 Long-term debt 3,361 3,844 4,168 4,714 4,378 Subordinated debt 463,481 432,267 307,671 304,056 297,318 Total shareholders' equity 5,062,231 4,508,594 3,058,307 2,954,834 2,813,001 Common shareholders' equity 4,895,238 4,341,601 2,891,314 2,787,841 2,646,008











Nonperforming Assets:









Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 91,031 $ 122,104 $ 59,622 $ 61,664 $ 73,142 Loans and leases 90+ days past due,









still accruing 20,957 24,784 17,012 15,386 21,208 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 7,292 6,903 7,165 7,368 6,971 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 119,280 153,791 83,799 84,418 101,321 Other real estate owned and other repossessed









assets 28,401 33,021 16,515 17,333 9,351 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 147,681 $ 186,812 $ 100,314 $ 101,751 $ 110,672













Cadence Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Quarter Ended

Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21 Mar-21 Financial Ratios and Other Data:









Return on average assets 0.98% (0.34%) 1.04% 1.14% 1.35% Adjusted return on average assets* 1.05 1.03 1.11 1.38 1.37 Return on average common shareholders' equity 9.33 (3.38) 9.65 10.53 12.14 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity* 10.07 9.51 10.28 12.83 12.32 Return on average tangible common equity* 13.87 (4.71) 14.85 16.08 18.46 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity* 14.98 13.24 15.80 19.61 18.74 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets* 1.26 0.83 1.24 1.63 1.73 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total









average assets* 1.36 1.32 1.32 1.77 1.76 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 2.92 2.90 2.86 2.99 3.15 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent 2.81 2.78 2.72 2.83 2.97 Efficiency ratio* 66.10 76.94 67.52 61.55 59.64 Adjusted efficiency ratio* 63.52 63.54 65.28 58.04 59.02 Loan/deposit ratio 67.02% 67.52% 63.69% 65.70% 71.03% Employee FTE 6,568 6,595 4,770 4,835 4,546











Credit Quality Ratios:









Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (1) (0.01%) (0.08%) (0.05%) (0.05%) 0.09% Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (1) 0.00 2.33 (0.19) 0.30 0.00 ACL to net loans and leases 1.61 1.66 1.74 1.77 1.60 ACL to non-performing loans and leases 367.82 290.27 310.60 314.77 237.97 ACL to non-performing assets 297.08 238.96 259.46 261.15 217.87 Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.44 0.57 0.56 0.56 0.67 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.31 0.39 0.36 0.37 0.43























Equity Ratios:









Total shareholders' equity to total assets 9.84% 11.01% 10.77% 11.12% 10.95% Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 9.48 10.66 10.18 10.51 10.30 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 6.31 7.54 6.82 7.11 7.04











Capital Adequacy:









Common Equity Tier 1 capital (2) 10.57% 11.11% 10.73% 10.89% 10.97% Tier 1 capital (2) 11.05 11.61 11.63 11.80 11.95 Total capital (2) 13.27 13.86 14.27 14.50 14.65 Tier 1 leverage capital (2) 8.24 9.90 8.13 8.25 8.59























*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22, 23, and 24. (1) Annualized









(2) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.























Cadence Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21 Mar-21 Common Share Data:









Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.60 $ (0.22) $ 0.65 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 Adjusted earnings per share* 0.65 0.63 0.69 0.84 0.78 Cash dividends per share 0.22 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.19 Book value per share 24.40 26.98 26.73 26.72 25.90 Tangible book value per share* 15.67 18.45 17.27 17.41 17.08 Market value per share (last) 29.26 29.79 29.78 28.33 32.48 Market value per share (high) 34.24 32.12 30.55 33.18 35.59 Market value per share (low) 27.95 27.25 24.87 27.59 26.95 Market value per share (avg) 31.20 30.20 27.89 30.33 30.85 Dividend payout ratio 36.60% NM 30.71% 27.43% 24.62% Adjusted dividend payout ratio* 33.85% 31.75% 28.99% 22.62% 24.36% Total shares outstanding 183,488,844 188,337,658 106,853,316 108,614,595 102,624,818 Average shares outstanding - diluted 187,264,335 164,720,656 108,250,102 105,838,056 102,711,584























Yield/Rate:









(Taxable equivalent basis)









Loans, loans held for sale, and leases 4.23% 4.34% 4.46% 4.43% 4.53% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net









accretion on acquired loans and leases 3.96 4.06 4.38 4.35 4.43 Available-for-sale securities:









Taxable 1.26 1.17 1.20 1.21 1.32 Tax-exempt 2.57 2.54 2.88 2.77 3.52 Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments 0.24 0.25 0.20 0.16 0.11 Total interest earning assets and revenue 3.10 3.11 3.15 3.31 3.51 Deposits 0.15 0.17 0.24 0.27 0.33 Demand - interest bearing 0.20 0.21 0.31 0.34 0.40 Savings 0.06 0.14 0.09 0.09 0.11 Time 0.52 0.58 0.91 1.00 1.14 Total interest bearing deposits 0.23 0.26 0.36 0.41 0.48 Short-term borrowings 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.12 0.13 Total interest bearing deposits and short-term









borrowings 0.22 0.25 0.35 0.40 0.46 Subordinated debt 4.17 3.95 4.47 4.47 4.46 Long-term debt 5.76 3.79 4.81 4.46 4.88 Total interest bearing liabilities and expense 0.29 0.32 0.43 0.47 0.54 Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 64.46% 64.18% 66.04% 66.24% 66.87% Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment $ 1,027 $ 824 $ 446 $ 550 $ 569











*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22, 23, and 24.

NM = Not meaningful























Cadence Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21 Mar-21

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 781,310 $ 656,132 $ 301,246 $ 331,873 $ 263,289 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 880,742 638,547 150,778 629,390 336,253 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 14,371,606 15,606,470 10,053,372 9,084,111 7,640,268 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 27,189,666 26,882,988 14,991,245 15,004,039 15,038,808 Allowance for credit losses 438,738 446,415 260,276 265,720 241,117 Net loans and leases 26,750,928 26,436,573 14,730,969 14,738,319 14,797,691 Loans held for sale 302,211 340,175 342,871 403,046 518,352 Premises and equipment, net 781,209 786,426 533,999 533,276 508,508 Goodwill 1,409,038 1,407,948 958,304 957,474 851,612 Other identifiable intangibles 191,642 198,271 52,235 54,659 53,581 Bank owned life insurance 599,346 597,953 359,740 355,660 335,707 Other assets 1,136,029 1,001,256 576,982 524,557 497,236 Total Assets $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 $ 28,060,496 $ 27,612,365 $ 25,802,497 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 14,458,563 $ 13,634,505 $ 7,700,216 $ 7,619,308 $ 6,990,880 Interest bearing 18,854,543 18,727,588 10,285,371 9,671,662 9,067,373 Savings 3,713,629 3,556,079 3,054,756 2,939,958 2,678,276 Time deposits 3,541,320 3,899,501 2,498,368 2,607,558 2,436,657 Total deposits 40,568,055 39,817,673 23,538,711 22,838,486 21,173,186 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 703,560 687,188 705,123 683,135 660,485 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowings - 595,000 - - - Subordinated debt 463,181 478,669 307,776 307,601 297,425 Long-term debt 2,514 3,742 4,082 4,189 4,295 Other liabilities 822,994 839,492 481,547 709,380 841,908 Total Liabilities 42,560,304 42,421,764 25,037,239 24,542,791 22,977,299 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 458,722 470,844 267,133 271,536 256,562 Capital surplus 2,701,371 2,841,998 688,637 730,294 563,481 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (664,000) (139,369) (82,627) (34,575) (43,459) Retained earnings 1,980,671 1,907,521 1,983,121 1,935,326 1,881,621 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,643,757 5,247,987 3,023,257 3,069,574 2,825,198 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 47,204,061 $ 47,669,751 $ 28,060,496 $ 27,612,365 $ 25,802,497













Cadence Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21 Mar-21

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 656,630 $ 792,315 $ 288,199 $ 365,647 $ 261,519 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 1,161,262 1,253,722 495,982 302,845 412,313 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 15,070,524 12,954,547 9,539,814 8,067,109 6,606,027 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 27,106,733 22,745,093 14,915,728 15,470,539 15,029,076 Allowance for credit losses 444,294 404,578 264,067 245,095 242,935 Net loans and leases 26,662,439 22,340,515 14,651,661 15,225,444 14,786,141 Loans held for sale 176,647 220,766 242,422 361,999 289,755 Premises and equipment, net 785,005 690,031 534,071 526,960 508,551 Goodwill 1,407,973 1,115,502 957,899 910,448 851,612 Other identifiable intangibles 195,606 106,559 53,567 52,564 54,876 Bank owned life insurance 598,822 517,511 357,429 348,378 333,837 Other assets 964,942 998,991 495,541 504,902 440,929 Total Assets $ 47,679,850 $ 40,990,459 $ 27,616,585 $ 26,666,296 $ 24,545,560 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 13,806,591 $ 12,047,637 $ 7,579,513 $ 7,367,832 $ 6,484,703 Interest bearing 19,401,019 15,811,268 10,027,346 9,598,550 8,956,420 Savings 3,631,699 3,374,243 3,001,406 2,851,113 2,550,095 Time deposits 3,725,794 3,526,539 2,554,185 2,568,388 2,480,862 Total deposits 40,565,103 34,759,687 23,162,450 22,385,883 20,472,080 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 694,033 720,120 752,536 707,086 651,694 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowings 131,556 7,554 8,706 3,901 1,500 Subordinated debt 463,481 432,267 307,671 304,056 297,318 Long-term debt 3,361 3,844 4,168 4,714 4,378 Other liabilities 760,085 558,393 322,747 305,822 305,589 Total Liabilities 42,617,619 36,481,865 24,558,278 23,711,462 21,732,559 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 465,458 404,522 270,098 266,676 256,536 Capital surplus 2,779,746 2,139,357 717,022 674,949 563,529 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (283,417) (103,554) (35,408) (30,614) (5,090) Retained earnings 1,933,451 1,901,276 1,939,602 1,876,830 1,831,033 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,062,231 4,508,594 3,058,307 2,954,834 2,813,001 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 47,679,850 $ 40,990,459 $ 27,616,585 $ 26,666,296 $ 24,545,560













Cadence Bank Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Loss) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21 INTEREST REVENUE:

















Loans and leases $ 282,266

$ 249,614

$ 168,066

$ 171,305

$ 169,195 Available-for-sale securities:

















Taxable 45,155

37,258

28,617

23,983

21,192 Tax-exempt 2,414

1,608

490

676

687 Loans held for sale 1,407

1,324

2,076

3,040

1,595 Other 688

822

262

125

114 Total interest revenue 331,930

290,626

199,511

199,129

192,783



















INTEREST EXPENSE:

















Interest bearing demand and money

















market accounts 9,742

8,485

7,723

8,247

8,796 Savings 568

1,203

672

626

700 Time 4,764

5,139

5,861

6,428

6,966 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreement to repurchase 216

200

204

206

203 Short-term and long-term debt 54

37

42

44

45 Subordinated debt 4,764

4,350

3,463

3,387

3,269 Other -

-

2

9

15 Total interest expense 20,108

19,414

17,967

18,947

19,994



















Net interest revenue 311,822

271,212

181,544

180,182

172,789 Provision (release) for credit losses -

133,562

(7,000)

11,500

- Net interest revenue, after provision for

















credit losses 311,822

137,650

188,544

168,682

172,789



















NONINTEREST REVENUE:

















Mortgage banking 21,763

10,580

13,058

9,105

25,310 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 11,321

12,016

10,692

10,874

9,053 Deposit service charges 19,898

17,680

11,580

10,069

9,586 Security (losses) gains, net (1,097)

(378)

(195)

96

82 Insurance commissions 35,727

32,637

35,773

36,106

30,667 Wealth management 21,737

16,352

7,147

7,543

8,465 Gain on sale of PPP loans -

-

-

21,572

- Other 19,086

14,967

6,365

6,578

4,773 Total noninterest revenue 128,435

103,854

84,420

101,943

87,936



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

















Salaries and employee benefits 187,819

149,599

112,968

108,188

101,060 Occupancy and equipment 28,270

26,885

18,977

18,154

17,378 Data processing and software 27,483

24,838

16,799

15,911

15,537 Merger expense 3,974

44,843

3,442

9,962

1,649 Deposit insurance assessments 3,336

3,278

2,330

1,638

1,455 Pension settlement expense -

651

2,400

-

- Other 40,785

39,100

22,973

20,131

18,744 Total noninterest expense 291,667

289,194

179,889

173,984

155,823 Income (loss) before income taxes 148,590

(47,690)

93,075

96,641

104,902 Income tax expense (benefit) 33,643

(13,033)

20,350

21,102

23,347 Net income (loss) $ 114,947

$ (34,657)

$ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 81,555 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372 Net income (loss) available to common

















shareholders $ 112,575

$ (37,029)

$ 70,353

$ 73,167

$ 79,183



















Net income (loss) per common share: Diluted $ 0.60

$ (0.22)

$ 0.65

$ 0.69

$ 0.77





















Cadence Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Non-real estate $ 8,017,958

$ 7,847,473

$ 2,210,287

$ 2,271,370

$ 3,102,082 Owner occupied 3,703,914

3,567,746

2,611,777

2,623,500

2,598,166 Total commercial and industrial 11,721,872

11,415,219

4,822,064

4,894,870

5,700,248 Commercial real estate

















Construction, acquisition and development 3,028,514

2,924,343

1,797,559

1,926,421

1,707,800 Income producing 4,795,486

4,924,369

3,443,967

3,323,883

3,127,510 Total commercial real estate 7,824,000

7,848,712

5,241,526

5,250,304

4,835,310 Consumer

















Residential mortgages 7,355,995

7,311,306

4,698,328

4,617,155

4,309,000 Other consumer 287,799

307,751

229,327

241,710

194,250 Total consumer 7,643,794

7,619,057

4,927,655

4,858,865

4,503,250 Total loans and leases, net of unearned $ 27,189,666

$ 26,882,988

$ 14,991,245

$ 15,004,039

$ 15,038,808



















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

















Commercial and industrial

















Non-real estate $ 33,086

$ 33,690

$ 13,170

$ 10,941

$ 9,724 Owner occupied 11,787

22,058

13,738

13,156

17,312 Total commercial and industrial 44,873

55,748

26,908

24,097

27,036 Commercial real estate

















Construction, acquisition and development 1,618

5,568

3,292

2,582

8,494 Income producing 9,688

16,086

8,403

13,483

12,838 Total commercial real estate 11,306

21,654

11,695

16,065

21,332 Consumer

















Residential mortgages 34,278

44,180

20,821

21,218

24,382 Other consumer 574

522

198

284

392 Total consumer 34,852

44,702

21,019

21,502

24,774 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 91,031

$ 122,104

$ 59,622

$ 61,664

$ 73,142



















Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still

















Accruing: 20,957

24,784

17,012

15,386

21,208 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 7,292

6,903

7,165

7,368

6,971 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 119,280

$ 153,791

$ 83,799

$ 84,418

$ 101,321



















OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED AND

















OTHER REPOSSESSED ASSETS 28,401

33,021

16,515

17,333

9,351



















Total Non-performing Assets $ 147,681

$ 186,812

$ 100,314

$ 101,751

$ 110,672



















Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

















During the Quarter (excluding acquisitions) $ 16,374

$ 22,158

$ 19,858

$ 16,005

$ 10,029





















Cadence Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

















Balance, beginning of period $ 446,415

$ 260,276

$ 265,720

$ 241,117

$ 244,422



















Loans and leases charged-off:

















Commercial and industrial (2,682)

(2,712)

(1,488)

(1,882)

(3,043) Commercial real estate (313)

(586)

(131)

(623)

(1,285) Consumer (1,792)

(2,342)

(1,694)

(1,357)

(1,578) Total loans charged-off (4,787)

(5,640)

(3,313)

(3,862)

(5,906)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial 3,178

7,835

3,787

3,061

1,211 Commercial real estate 437

1,047

646

1,291

109 Consumer 1,612

1,521

936

1,310

1,281 Total recoveries 5,227

10,403

5,369

5,662

2,601



















Net recoveries (charge-offs) 440

4,763

2,056

1,800

(3,305)



















Initial allowance on loans purchased with

















credit deterioration (8,117)

62,321

-

12,803

- Provision:

















Loans and leases acquired during the quarter -

119,055

-

11,500

- Provision (release) for credit losses related to loans

















and leases -

-

(7,500)

(1,500)

- Total provision for loans and leases -

119,055

(7,500)

10,000

-



















Balance, end of period $ 438,738

$ 446,415

$ 260,276

$ 265,720

$ 241,117



















Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period $ 27,106,733

$ 22,745,093

$ 14,915,728

$ 15,470,539

$ 15,029,076



















Ratio: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

















and leases (annualized) (0.01%)

(0.08%)

(0.05%)

(0.05%)

0.09%



















RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS**

















Balance, beginning of period $ 23,551

$ 9,044

$ 8,544

$ 7,044

$ 7,044 Provision for unfunded commitments for loans

















acquired during the quarter -

13,007

-

-

- Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments -

1,500

500

1,500

- Balance, end of period $ 23,551

$ 23,551

$ 9,044

$ 8,544

$ 7,044



















**The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the balance sheet.





























Cadence Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

















March 31, 2022











Purchased













Credit





Special





Deteriorated



Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Impaired (Loss) Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY













INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:













Commercial and industrial













Non-real estate $ 7,854,480 $ 39,116 $ 98,308 $ - $ 4,771 $ 21,283 $ 8,017,958 Owner occupied 3,647,785 3,304 43,866 - 4,064 4,895 3,703,914 Total commercial and industrial 11,502,265 42,420 142,174 - 8,835 26,178 11,721,872 Commercial real estate













Construction, acquisition and













development 2,995,751 245 27,980 - - 4,538 3,028,514 Income producing 4,642,592 11,416 114,805 - 703 25,970 4,795,486 Total commercial real estate 7,638,343 11,661 142,785 - 703 30,508 7,824,000 Consumer













Residential mortgages 7,237,022 703 116,098 - 598 1,574 7,355,995 Other consumer 281,580 - 6,219 - - - 287,799 Total consumer 7,518,602 703 122,317 - 598 1,574 7,643,794 Total loans and leases, net of unearned $ 26,659,210 $ 54,784 $ 407,276 $ - $ 10,136 $ 58,260 $ 27,189,666

















December 31, 2021











Purchased













Credit





Special





Deteriorated



Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Impaired (Loss) Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY













INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:













Commercial and industrial













Non-real estate $ 7,655,502 $ 43,009 $ 103,134 $ 153 $ 5,350 $ 40,325 $ 7,847,473 Owner occupied 3,484,116 3,440 55,247 - 11,229 13,714 3,567,746 Total commercial and industrial 11,139,618 46,449 158,381 153 16,579 54,039 11,415,219 Commercial real estate













Construction, acquisition and













development 2,884,673 441 31,263 - 3,765 4,201 2,924,343 Income producing 4,686,699 28,964 174,936 - 3,810 29,960 4,924,369 Total commercial real estate 7,571,372 29,405 206,199 - 7,575 34,161 7,848,712 Consumer













Residential mortgages 7,196,106 990 110,429 2,560 1,047 174 7,311,306 Other consumer 300,175 - 7,381 137 - 58 307,751 Total consumer 7,496,281 990 117,810 2,697 1,047 232 7,619,057 Total loans $ 26,207,271 $ 76,844 $ 482,390 $ 2,850 $ 25,201 $ 88,432 $ 26,882,988

















Cadence Bank Geographical Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















March 31, 2022

Alabama







Tennessee







and







and







Florida Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Georgia Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Non-real estate $ 784,707 $ 146,113 $ 306,171 $ 508,051 $ 83,869 $ 762,174 $ 3,612,010 $ 1,814,863 $ 8,017,958 Owner occupied 557,251 239,155 248,063 694,639 85,746 410,240 1,348,883 119,937 3,703,914 Total commercial and industrial 1,341,958 385,268 554,234 1,202,690 169,615 1,172,414 4,960,893 1,934,800 11,721,872 Commercial real estate

















Construction, acquisition and

















development 403,428 61,095 47,905 228,402 63,309 468,720 1,457,754 297,901 3,028,514 Income producing 655,970 287,787 211,561 654,923 197,854 829,164 1,685,775 272,452 4,795,486 Total commercial real estate 1,059,398 348,882 259,466 883,325 261,163 1,297,884 3,143,529 570,353 7,824,000 Consumer

















Residential mortgages 1,487,109 357,669 427,427 1,028,318 151,496 870,539 2,934,062 99,375 7,355,995 Other consumer 38,788 10,959 8,474 56,854 829 22,557 65,159 84,179 287,799 Total consumer 1,525,897 368,628 435,901 1,085,172 152,325 893,096 2,999,221 183,554 7,643,794 Total loans and leases, net of unearned $ 3,927,253 $ 1,102,778 $ 1,249,601 $ 3,171,187 $ 583,103 $ 3,363,394 $ 11,103,643 $ 2,688,707 $ 27,189,666



















Loan growth, excluding loans acquired

















during the quarter (annualized) 9.09% (1.85%) 7.82% 1.00% 33.89% (13.71%) (1.57%) 52.94% 4.63%





















Cadence Bank Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)























Quarter Ended



Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

NONINTEREST REVENUE:



















Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge



















market value adjustment $ 7,733

$ 7,963

$ 11,009

$ 11,013

$ 17,929

MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment 14,030

2,617

2,049

(1,908)

7,381

Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 11,321

12,016

10,692

10,874

9,053

Deposit service charges 19,898

17,680

11,580

10,069

9,586

Securities (losses) gains, net (1,097)

(378)

(195)

96

82

Insurance commissions 35,727

32,637

35,773

36,106

30,667

Trust income 10,061

7,892

4,735

4,434

5,129

Annuity fees 604

435

50

50

51

Brokerage commissions and fees 11,072

8,025

2,362

3,059

3,285

Gain on sale of PPP loans -

-

-

21,572

-

Bank-owned life insurance 3,336

3,098

4,217

1,845

2,020

Other miscellaneous income 15,750

11,869

2,148

4,733

2,753

Total noninterest revenue $ 128,435

$ 103,854

$ 84,420

$ 101,943

$ 87,936























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:



















Salaries and employee benefits $ 187,819

$ 149,599

$ 112,968

$ 108,188

$ 101,060

Occupancy, net of rental income 20,346

19,477

13,443

13,187

12,814

Equipment 7,924

7,408

5,534

4,967

4,564

Deposit insurance assessments 3,336

3,278

2,330

1,638

1,455

Pension settlement expense -

651

2,400

-

-

Advertising 2,716

2,721

988

783

1,004

Foreclosed property expense 440

689

2,189

649

1,021

Telecommunications 1,833

1,725

1,600

1,517

1,398

Public relations 1,877

2,365

1,166

1,012

741

Data processing 16,824

15,606

11,297

11,024

10,424

Computer software 10,659

9,232

5,502

4,887

5,113

Amortization of intangibles 6,780

5,473

2,424

2,401

2,318

Legal 1,793

1,282

814

774

1,166

Merger expense 3,974

44,843

3,442

9,962

1,649

Postage and shipping 2,034

1,772

1,414

1,317

1,547

Other miscellaneous expense 23,312

23,073

12,378

11,678

9,549

Total noninterest expense $ 291,667

$ 289,194

$ 179,889

$ 173,984

$ 155,823























INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:



















Property and casualty commissions $ 25,852

$ 23,640

$ 26,413

$ 26,040

$ 21,949

Life and health commissions 7,143

6,459

6,543

7,130

6,494

Risk management income 757

699

676

611

613

Other 1,975

1,839

2,141

2,325

1,611

Total insurance commissions $ 35,727

$ 32,637

$ 35,773

$ 36,106

$ 30,667

























Cadence Bank Average Balances and Yields (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









































For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021



Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate





































ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:



































Loans and leases, excluding accretion

$ 27,106,733

$264,910

3.96%

$22,745,093

$233,585

4.07%

$15,029,076

$165,802

4.47% Accretion income on acquired loans





17,741

0.27





16,426

0.29





3,779

0.10 Loans held for sale

176,647

1,407

3.23

220,766

1,324

2.38

289,755

1,595

2.23 Investment securities



































Taxable

14,588,090

45,155

1.26

12,636,302

37,258

1.17

6,505,915

21,192

1.32 Tax-exempt

482,434

3,056

2.57

318,245

2,035

2.54

100,112

870

3.52 Total investment securities

15,070,524

48,211

1.30

12,954,547

39,293

1.20

6,606,027

22,062

1.35 Other investments

1,161,262

688

0.24

1,289,997

822

0.25

421,217

114

0.11 Total interest-earning assets

43,515,166

332,957

3.10

37,210,403

291,450

3.11

22,346,075

193,352

3.51 Other assets

4,608,978









4,189,688









2,442,420







Allowance for credit losses

(444,294)









(404,578)









(242,935)







Total assets

$ 47,679,850









$40,995,513









$24,545,560













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Demand deposits

$ 19,401,019

$ 9,742

0.20%

$15,811,268

$ 8,485

0.21%

$ 8,956,420

$ 8,796

0.40% Savings deposits

3,631,699

568

0.06

3,374,243

1,203

0.14

2,550,095

700

0.11 Time deposits

3,725,794

4,764

0.52

3,526,539

5,139

0.58

2,480,862

6,966

1.14 Total interest-bearing deposits

26,758,512

15,074

0.23

22,712,050

14,827

0.26

13,987,377

16,462

0.48 Short-term borrowings

825,589

216

0.11

727,674

200

0.11

653,194

203

0.13 Long-term borrowings

466,842

4,818

4.19

441,165

4,387

3.95

301,696

3,329

4.48 Total interest-bearing liabilities

28,050,943

20,108

0.29

23,880,889

19,414

0.32

14,942,267

19,994

0.54 Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Demand deposits

13,806,591









12,047,637









6,484,703







Other liabilities

760,085









558,393









305,589







Total liabilities

42,617,619









36,486,919









21,732,559







Shareholders' equity

5,062,231









4,508,594









2,813,001







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 47,679,850









$40,995,513









$24,545,560







Net interest income/net interest spread





312,849

2.81%





272,036

2.78%





173,358

2.97% Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin









2.92%









2.90%









3.15% Taxable equivalent adjustment:



































Loans and investment securities





(1,027)









(824)









(569)



Net interest revenue





$311,822









$271,212









$172,789























































































































Cadence Bank Selected Additional Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Jun-21 Mar-21 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS (MSR):









Fair value, beginning of period $ 69,552 $ 64,684 $ 60,615 $ 60,332 $ 47,571 Additions to mortgage servicing rights:









Originations of servicing assets 5,155 5,709 5,798 6,833 5,588 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (3,147) (3,823) (3,919) (2,946) (3,273) Due to update in valuation assumptions 21,299 2,982 2,190 (3,604) 10,446 Fair value, end of period $ 92,859 $ 69,552 $ 64,684 $ 60,615 $ 60,332











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Origination $ 5,118 $ 5,970 $ 9,284 $ 8,646 $ 15,955 Servicing 5,762 5,816 5,644 5,313 5,247 Payoffs/Paydowns (3,147) (3,823) (3,919) (2,946) (3,273) Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR 7,733 7,963 11,009 11,013 17,929 Market value adjustment on MSR 21,299 2,982 2,190 (3,604) 10,446 Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge (7,269) (365) (141) 1,696 (3,065) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 21,763 $ 10,580 $ 13,058 $ 9,105 $ 25,310











Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,629,119 $ 7,553,917 $ 7,455,113 $ 7,407,690 $ 7,259,808 MSR/mortgage loans serviced 1.22% 0.92% 0.87% 0.82% 0.83%











AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Treasury securities $ 1,459,845 $ 1,496,465 $ - $ - $ - Obligations of U.S. government agencies 2,350,810 2,638,442 2,575,564 2,758,412 2,642,646 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by









U.S. agencies (MBS):









Residential pass-through:









Guaranteed by GNMA 105,900 113,427 52,625 56,009 56,778 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 7,604,829 8,129,191 5,773,462 4,653,531 3,381,468 Other residential mortgage-back securities 212,216 243,357 - - - Commercial mortgage-backed securities 1,951,367 2,061,133 1,518,556 1,478,058 1,414,345 Total MBS 9,874,312 10,547,108 7,344,643 6,187,598 4,852,591 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 530,241 565,520 112,152 117,248 126,589 Other domestic debt securities 103,117 63,645 21,013 20,853 18,442 Foreign debt securities 53,281 295,290 - - - Total available-for-sale securities $ 14,371,606 $ 15,606,470 $ 10,053,372 $ 9,084,111 $ 7,640,268













Cadence Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















































Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, average tangible book value per common share, adjusted earnings per common share, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

























Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net income to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:







Quarter Ended





Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21























Net income (loss)

$ 114,947

$ (34,657)

$ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 81,555 Plus: Merger expense

3,974

44,843

3,442

9,962

1,649

Incremental merger related expense

6,571

4,633

-

-

-

Initial provision for acquired loans

-

132,062

-

11,500

-

Branch closing expense

128

-

-

-

-

Pension settlement expense

-

651

2,400

-

- Less: Security (losses) gains

(1,097)

(378)

(195)

96

82

Tax adjustment

2,786

41,453

1,506

5,331

391 Adjusted net income

$ 123,931

$ 106,457

$ 77,256

$ 91,574

$ 82,731 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372 Adjusted net income available to



















common shareholders

$ 121,559

$ 104,085

$ 74,884

$ 89,202

$ 80,359

























Cadence Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

























Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue













































Quarter Ended







Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21



























Net income (loss)

$ 114,947

$ (34,657)

$ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 81,555

Plus: Provision (release) for credit losses

-

133,562

(7,000)

11,500

-



Income tax expense (benefit)

33,643

(13,033)

20,350

21,102

23,347

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$ 148,590

$ 85,872

$ 86,075

$ 108,141

$ 104,902



























Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue



































Net income (loss)

$ 114,947

$ (34,657)

$ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 81,555

Plus: Provision (release) for credit losses

-

133,562

(7,000)

11,500

-



Merger expense

3,974

44,843

3,442

9,962

1,649



Incremental merger related expense

6,571

4,633

-

-

-



Branch closing expense

128

-

-

-

-



Pension settlement expense

-

651

2,400

-

-



Income tax expense (benefit)

33,643

(13,033)

20,350

21,102

23,347

Less: Security (losses) gains

(1,097)

(378)

(195)

96

82

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$ 160,360

$ 136,377

$ 92,112

$ 118,007

$ 106,469



























Reconciliation of Total Noninterest Expense: to Adjusted Total Noninterest Expense































Total noninterest expense

$ 291,667

$ 289,194

$ 179,889

$ 173,984

$ 155,823

Less: Merger expense

3,974

44,843

3,442

9,962

1,649



Incremental merger related expense

6,571

4,633

-

-

-



Branch closing expense

128

-

-

-

-



Pension settlement expense

-

651

2,400

-

-

Total adjusted expense

$ 280,994

$ 239,067

$ 174,047

$ 164,022

$ 154,174





























Cadence Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















































Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Tangible Assets and Tangible





















Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity:





















































Quarter Ended







Mar-22

Dec-21

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Tangible assets





















Total assets

$ 47,204,061

$ 47,669,751

$ 28,060,496

$ 27,612,365

$ 25,802,497

Less: Goodwill

1,409,038

1,407,948

958,304

957,474

851,612



Other identifiable intangible assets

191,642

198,271

52,235

54,659

53,581

Total tangible assets

$ 45,603,381

$ 46,063,532

$ 27,049,957

$ 26,600,232

$ 24,897,304



























PERIOD END BALANCES:





















Tangible shareholders' equity





















Total shareholders' equity

$ 4,643,757

$ 5,247,987

$ 3,023,257

$ 3,069,574

$ 2,825,198

Less: Goodwill

1,409,038

1,407,948

958,304

957,474

851,612



Other identifiable intangible assets

191,642

198,271

52,235

54,659

53,581



Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 2,876,084

$ 3,474,775

$ 1,845,725

$ 1,890,448

$ 1,753,012



























AVERAGE BALANCES:





















Tangible shareholders' equity





















Total shareholders' equity

$ 5,062,231

$ 4,508,594

$ 3,058,307

$ 2,954,834

$ 2,813,001

Less: Goodwill

1,407,973

1,115,502

957,899

910,448

851,612



Other identifiable intangible assets

195,606

106,559

53,567

52,564

54,876



Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 3,291,659

$ 3,119,540

$ 1,879,848

$ 1,824,829

$ 1,739,520



























Total average assets

$ 47,679,850

$ 40,990,459

$ 27,616,585

$ 26,666,296

$ 24,545,560

Total shares of common stock outstanding

183,488,844

188,337,658

106,853,316

108,614,595

102,624,818

Average shares outstanding-diluted

187,264,335

164,720,656

108,250,102

105,838,056

102,711,584



























Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

6.31%

7.54%

6.82%

7.11%

7.04%

Return on average tangible common equity (2)

13.87

(4.71)

14.85

16.08

18.46

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (3)

14.98

13.24

15.80

19.61

18.74

Adjusted return on average assets (4)

1.05

1.03

1.11

1.38

1.37

Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (5)

10.07

9.51

10.28

12.83

12.32

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (6)

1.26

0.83

1.24

1.63

1.73

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7)

1.36

1.32

1.32

1.77

1.76

Tangible book value per common share (8)

$ 15.67

$ 18.45

$ 17.27

$ 17.41

$ 17.08

Adjusted earnings per common share (9)

$ 0.65

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.84

$ 0.78

Adjusted dividend payout ratio (10)

33.85%

31.75%

28.99%

22.62%

24.36%





























(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible

assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (3) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (4) Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets. (5) Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity. (6) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets. (7) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income. (8) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (9) Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (10) Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.









































Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Definitions













The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense.

