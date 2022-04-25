AffyImmune Therapeutics Announces Hiring of Dr. Sonal Gupta as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development

NATICK, Mass., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AffyImmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company finding safe, effective ways to use CAR T cells against solid cancers, announced today the addition of Sonal Gupta, MD, PhD to its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development.

"As immuno-oncology continues to rapidly evolve, we are delighted to welcome a clinician as talented and experienced as Sonal to Affy," said Matt Britz, President. "Her oversight of our clinical and pipeline programs and passion for bringing new and innovative therapies to patients with solid tumors will strengthen Affy's Tune & Track platform and our senior leadership team."

Dr. Gupta added, "I am excited to join a company as vibrant and innovative as AffyImmune. The science, caliber and experience of the leadership team, and the potential impact of Affy's Tune & Track technology on patients with solid tumors were key factors in my joining the team. I look forward to furthering the work on Affy's clinical stage programs and advancing ongoing and innovative discovery efforts for the treatment of multiple solid tumors."

Dr. Gupta joins AffyImmune from AVROBIO, where she built and led the Translational Medicine group. She was previously at Rubius Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics, where she built and led core Translational Research and Medicine teams that combined her medical expertise with cutting edge preclinical and clinical research across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and rare diseases. Sonal earned her PhD in cancer research from the University of Bradford in the UK, and her medical degree from the Government Medical College, Surat in India.

AffyImmune is realizing the potential of cancer immunotherapy by extending the anti-cancer activity of CAR T cell therapy to solid tumors through its Tune & Track platform. AffyImmune's proprietary technology allows fine-tuning of the affinity of CAR T cells to reduce toxicity and a tracking system to allow for real-time localization of CAR T cells after administration to patients. The company was founded in 2016 and in 2020 began enrolling patients in its Phase 1 trial to treat advanced thyroid cancer.

