Imagin Medical Announces Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") today announced today that, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, an aggregate of 472,187 shares have been granted to certain employees, board members and consultants as incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.28 USD per share. The options are exercisable for a period of five years, ending on April 22, 2027.

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of visualizing bladder cancer for better resection. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

