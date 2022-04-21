Arrowhealth and Lohman Technologies Expand Partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. and PEWAUKEE, Wis., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrowhealth, a technology company specializing in cross-platform Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology, and Lohman Technologies, creators of the hōm ecg+ announced an expansion of their partnership today.

In 2021, Arrowhealth partnered with Lohman to bring hōm ecg+ into the portfolio of remote monitoring tools it was offering to a Family Medicine Clinic, Care Memphis Clinic, in Memphis, TN. This ECG solution was a welcomed addition to remote blood pressure, glucose, and weight monitoring on the Arrowhealth RPM platform for the clinic. The Certified Physician Assistant at Care Memphis Clinic, Melissa Foner, had this to say, "Both our patients and staff have benefited tremendously from RPM. We have had a missing data point when looking at the full clinical picture of our cardiac patient population and the hōm ecg+ filled that void. This has truly changed the way we practice medicine for our patients."

Thirty patients were enrolled in a 90-day pilot at the Memphis clinic and the results from both the ECG data collection and the utilization of the ArrowHealth RPM technology were substantial (these results can be found in a white paper here: https://homecg-afib.com/in-the-news/ ). Based on these results, utilizing Lohman's advanced atrial fibrillation detection solution, Arrowhealth plans to expand its offering of the device to additional clinic and hospital customers.

"Way too often incredible technologies like hōm ecg+ are underutilized because data can only be accessed through email alerts, or external portals. Who has time for that?" remarked David Brodegard, CEO of Arrowhealth. "Any solution has to keep both the patient experience and the provider workflow in mind. We're thrilled to be able to deliver groundbreaking technology like Lohman's hōm ecg+ directly into the native EHR workflow at the clinic. It's better for the provider, better for the patient, and most importantly, gets the technology into the hands of the patients that need it most."

"This type of arrhythmia detection can allow for early intervention and help prevent catastrophic sequelae associated with atrial fibrillation. Workflow improvements are an added benefit that helps ensure appropriate treatment plans are being created based on accurate information," said Jason Dvorak, President at Lohman Technologies. "This partnership benefits all parties and helps us achieve our common goal of improved patient care."

The Arrowhealth cross platform Bridge technology integrates multiple services within the Electronic Health Record (EHR), putting cutting-edge external tools at a clinician's fingertips without multiple logins and need to replicate entries across multiple services. Clinics access Remote Patient Monitoring, patient messaging, file sharing, telehealth, and more without leaving the EHR workflow, driving improved practice productivity.

About Arrowhealth: Arrowhealth technology and products allow clinical practices to fulfill the promise of high-quality virtual care by enabling better patient outcomes at lower costs. Products include Remote Patient Monitoring technology that streamlines health data from connected devices to a real-time dashboard that is accessible and shareable with the entire care team, secure storage and sharing, secure messaging, secure telemedicine video and dynamic care planning templates. Its Arrowhealth Bridge technology puts cutting-edge external tools at clinicians' fingertips within the Electronic Health Record (EHR) for Remote Patient Monitoring, patient messaging, file sharing, telehealth, and more without leaving the EHR workflow for improved patient outcomes, improved practice productivity and increased revenue. For more information about Arrowhealth, visit www.arrowhealth.io .

About Lohman Technologies: Lohman Technologies' mission is to continually improve and provide mobile cardiac monitoring to bring peace of mind to heart arrhythmia patients and enhance the quality of care provided by physicians and healthcare organizations. Founded in 1978 by Jack Lohman as the Cardiac Evaluation Center (CEC) with a Holter scanning service, the company has grown as a pioneer in the industry through continuous dedication to improve cardiac monitoring technology. In 2004, Lohman Technologies was founded by the Lohman family in Sussex, Wisconsin as a vehicle for the Lohman family to carry on the tradition they established with CEC as innovators driven to improve the means in which patients with heart arrhythmias can be remotely monitored and diagnosed. For more information about Lohman Technology and its AfibAlert® Heart Rhythm Monitor visit https://homecg-afib.com/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Lohman Technologies