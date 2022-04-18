Red Roof®'s The Red Collection® Opens Newest Property, Costa Azul Suites - Virginia Beach, Located in the Heart of Vibrant Beach Town

The newly renovated, affordable upper-midscale hotel features an abundance of amenities and a tranquil ocean vibe

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, has added to its portfolio of upper-midscale hotels, The Red Collection®, with the opening of Costa Azul Suites – Virginia Beach, located at 2604 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA.

All 100 rooms at Costa Azul Suites – Virginia Beach by The Red Collection are very spacious suites, convenient for families, featuring either two queen beds, or one king bed. (PRNewswire)

Costa Azul Suites – Virginia Beach by The Red Collection, is a unique ocean-view property conveniently located in the heart of a treasured beach town that travelers love. The property is walking distance to the best Virginia Beach attractions, and just 25 minutes from the Norfolk International Airport (ORF). A perfect location for families traveling this spring and summer, the hotel is near Downtown Virginia Beach; Seashore State Park and Neptune's Park, which features live music and events in the summer; Marine Science Museum; Motor World Amusement Park; Military Aviation Museum; Old Cape Henry Lighthouse; Virginia Aquarium; Marine Science Center; and Virginia Beach Convention Center.

"Consistent with the Red Collection branding, Costa Azul, our newest property, is hyper-local and reflects the calming, peaceful nature of its surroundings, reminiscent of the beach and ocean," said Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Guests will experience the local vibe and will relax and enjoy a unique beach property with upscale amenities at an affordable price."

The beach theme and décor are seen and felt throughout the property from the moment guests arrive, as they are greeted by a huge mural of the King Neptune statue in the lobby. Even the carpet is a deep blue color that fades into a sandy tan as guests enter rooms, just like the ocean flowing into the sand. And artwork, inspired by the sea, adds to the relaxing ambiance in every room.

All 100 rooms in the hotel are very spacious suites, convenient for families, featuring either two queen beds, or one king bed. Neptune Suite guests receive amenities including complimentary bathrobes, slippers and snacks. All rooms also include a sofa sleeper, a separate workspace, gourmet coffee, mini fridge and microwave. All guests receive free parking, as well as complimentary breakfast, and verified Wi-Fi™ ensures fast, free, high-speed connectivity and coverage in every room, lobby and gathering space throughout the property. The hotel also includes a fitness facility, business center, breakfast area, seasonal swimming pool, vending machines, and self-service laundry.

Costa Azul Suites – Virginia Beach by The Red Collection participates in RediRewards® from Red Roof that goes beyond free nights with benefits members can use every day. Members may use their RediPoints on the RediShop catalog for gift cards and/or other merchandise; RediSave 30% on their room rate when they combine points with other payment; and have RediAccess to discount coupons across thousands of retail, entertainment and service categories. This hotel will also offer a 20% RediRewards exclusive discount through the end of the year. Costa Azul Suites – Virginia Beach by The Red Collection also participates in Red Roof's RediClean® program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.

For more information or to book at Costa Azul Suites – Virginia Beach by The Red Collection, please visit www.redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, visit the property directly or download the Red Roof app for free on both IOS and Android devices. Visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store to download.

The Red Collection is a portfolio of midscale, hyper-local and unique hotels centrally located in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. The Red Collection offers guests modern, easily-accessible and affordable accommodations inspired from the local vibe and culture of the city centers in which they are located. The hotels offer upscale options at value prices that travelers demand.

The beach theme and décor are seen and felt throughout the property from the moment guests arrive at Costa Azul Suites – Virginia Beach by The Red Collection. (PRNewswire)

