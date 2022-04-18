Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Announce Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement for All Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired SCWorx Corporation Common Stock

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

DANIEL YANNES, Individually and on Behalf of

All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, vs. SCWORX CORPORATION and MARC S.

SCHESSEL, Defendants. Civil Action No.: 20-cv-3349-JGK CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (i) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT; (ii) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND

REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES; AND

(iii) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED SCWORX CORPORATION ("SCWORX") COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ OR OTHER U.S. EXCHANGES OR IN A U.S. TRANSACTION BETWEEN APRIL 13, 2020 AND APRIL 17, 2020, INCLUSIVE (THE "SETTLEMENT CLASS").

Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated February 11, 2022 ("Stipulation") and the Notice described below.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been provisionally certified as a class action for the purposes of settlement only and that the parties to the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action ("Settlement"). A hearing will be held on June 29, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., before the Honorable John G. Koeltl, United States District Judge, at the Southern District of New York, 500 Pearl St., Courtroom 14A, New York, NY 10007-1312, for the purpose of determining: a) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims alleged in the Action for a total value of no less than Three Million Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,300,000.00), consisting of Two Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,700,000.00) in cash and the number of shares of SCWorx common stock that equate to a value of Six Hundred Thousand Dollars ($600,000.00), plus an additional one hundred thousand (100,000) shares of SCWorx common stock at then-current market values, is fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved by the Court; b) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against the Defendants as set forth in the Stipulation; c) whether the Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of settlement; d) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair and reasonable and should be approved by the Court; e) whether Lead Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved by the Court; and f) any other relief the Court deems necessary to effectuate the terms of the Settlement.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS ACTION, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT FUND.

If you have not received a detailed Notice of (i) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (ii) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses; and (iii) Settlement Fairness Hearing ("Notice") and Claim Form, you may obtain a copy by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at SCWorx Securities Litigation c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173034, Milwaukee, WI, 53217, by email at info@SCWorxSecuritiesLitigation.com, by telephone at 1-877-266-4060, or by the website at www.SCWorxSecuritiesLitigation.com. If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form by mail (postmarked no later than August 9, 2022), or electronically no later than August 9, 2022, establishing that you are entitled to recover. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you have the right to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, or the attorneys' fee and Litigation Expense applications, or otherwise request to be heard. To object, you must submit a written objection in accordance with the procedures described in the more detailed Notice, referred to above. Any written objection must be delivered to the following recipients so that it is received no later than June 8, 2022: (a) the Clerk's Office, United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007; (b) Frederic S. Fox, Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, 850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10022; (c) Carole R. Bernstein, Law Offices of Carole R. Bernstein, 41 Maple Ave. N., Westport, CT 06880; and (d) Paul R. Bessette, King & Spalding LLP, 500 West 2nd Street, Ste. 1800, Austin, TX 78701. Note that the Court can only approve or deny the Settlement, not change the terms of the Settlement.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than June 8, 2022, in accordance with the procedures described in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the net proceeds of the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that allows you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement. Please note, however, if you decide to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the address listed below:

Frederic S. Fox

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, NY 10022

(212) 687-1980, mail@kaplanfox.com

Dated: April 18, 2022 By Order of the Clerk of Court

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

