Crexi's Commercial Real Estate Mobile App Now Available On Android

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi , the commercial real estate (CRE) industry's fastest-growing marketplace, data, and technology platform, today announced the launch of its mobile app for Android users. The mobile app empowers Crexi brokers, buyers, investors, and others to discover commercial real estate properties for sale and lease nationally, and connect with the appropriate brokers instantly.

In March 2021, Crexi launched its mobile app for iOS and saw immediate adoption. In 12 months, the app garnered over 60,000 downloads with nearly 400,000 leads generated. As the company's highest retained platform, Crexi expands its mobile app offering to Android users so that all brokers, regardless of their operating system preference, can succeed in the digital-first world.

"Android users account for approximately 46 percent of the mobile OS market , making it critical for companies like Crexi to prioritize both iOS and Android offerings to support all customers," said Mike DeGiorgio, founder and CEO of Crexi. "Crexi's superior mobile interface connects the CRE community and offers brokers an efficient and faster process to deal-closing while out and about."

The Crexi mobile app for Android makes it easy to keep up with the ever-changing commercial market while on the go. Designed for maximum speed and ease-of-use, the mobile app enables all users to quickly search, filter, and browse every listing on Crexi from the convenience of their smartphone or tablet.

Similar to iOS, the Android app allows users to:

Browse the entire Crexi database for the newest sales or lease listings

Search by location anytime, anywhere to see listings and properties

Share listings with others via text, email, Slack, social media, or other apps

Access more information about a property with offering memorandums, listing flyers, or brochures

Call or email a broker with one tap from an interesting listing

Save searches and receive personalized recommendations when a listing matches the exact criteria you are looking for

According to Sensor Tower, business app download growth was still more than double pre-pandemic levels (over 102 percent) in 2021. As vaccines roll out and the pandemic eases, Crexi continues to observe consistent mobile downloads as brokers return to in-person business meetings and pre-pandemic work schedules.

Crexi's mobile app offering amplifies its commitment to building a platform for the future of commercial real estate. Working closely with customers and industry leaders, Crexi continues to develop tools to support its community through every step of the commercial real estate process and help brokers adapt, grow, and evolve their business every day.

For more information about Crexi's Android app or to download, please visit: https://cre.app.link/l0hth1PaFob

About Crexi

Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (Crexi) is revolutionizing the way commercial real estate professionals transact by accelerating deal velocity and democratizing access to both properties and industry data. In 2015, Crexi embarked on a journey to transform the CRE industry: to create a single-source hub for stakeholders to market, analyze, and trade commercial property.

Today, Crexi empowers nearly 2 million buyers, brokers, and tenants each month to explore over $2 trillion of property value nationwide and has helped to close upward of $330 billion in transactions. Crexi's growing team of 225+ employees — based in Los Angeles with offices in Miami, New York, Dallas, Phoenix, and Raleigh — strive to create a centralized CRE marketplace with enhanced marketing, due diligence, and deal-closing tools to accelerate our users' success. For more information on Crexi, visit www.crexi.com .

