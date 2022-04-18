Calling All Peanut Butter Superfans - The Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Lineup is BACK!

Reese's is celebrating National Lover's Day with the Return of Reese's Lovers for a limited time only

HERSHEY, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasonal flavors come and go, but peanut butter is forever. Just ask our fans. In honor of National Lover's Day on April 23, and as the ultimate act of love towards all the peanut butter superfans out there, we're bringing the highly demanded Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups back to store shelves for a limited time only.

Reese's Lovers (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

In case you're new here, let us remind you of the absolute deliciousness that is Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. Step aside chocolate, these Cups are all about the unmistakable Reese's peanut butter goodness. Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are the most extreme (in the best possible way) version of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, featuring double the peanut butter flavor. And for those who still wish for the unmatched combo of chocolate and peanut butter, but with amped-up peanut butter flavor, no worries. Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are coated in an extra layer of smooth, sweet peanut butter creme with a milk chocolate bottom.

"Consider this a thank you to all the peanut butter superfans out there – the ones who sort through the candy jar to get to the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. The ones who live and breathe peanut butter. The candy MVPs. We see you, we appreciate you, and we know you have superior tastebuds. So now, we're rewarding you," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's.

Peanut butter superfans, you've shown up as the true candy MVPs and it's finally paying off. As part of a new Reese's Loves You Back promotion, the Reese's brand is returning your love and loyalty by granting a select number of fans – dare we say the luckiest people on Earth – Reese's Peanut Butter Cups for one year or even for life. Yes, you read that right. Now through July, look for the specially marked packages of Reese's Cups for a chance to win peanut butter glory. For more information on the Reese's Loves You Back promotion, visit www.ReesesLovers.com.

*Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Promotion ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 07/31/2022. Supply of specially marked REESE'S Brand Products with a code or QR code to participate in the promotion is limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. TO ENTER WITHOUT A PURCHASE, send a 3x5 card or piece of paper with your full name, address, city, state, zip code, date of birth & email address to be received by 07/27/2022 to: Standard Group, Attn: REESE'S Lovers Game Request, 500 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, to receive a code via email to enter. TO SEE IF YOU WON A PRIZE: Visit www.ReesesLovers.com to complete the registration page and enter the code from wrapper or email. See full Official Rules for details, including odds of winning, instant win details, and all prize descriptions at www.ReesesLovers.com.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

https://twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany





The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hershey Company