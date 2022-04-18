Ampersand Capital Partners Invests in Syft Technologies, Leading SIFT-MS Solutions Provider

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, today announced a minority investment in Syft Technologies Limited, a world leading provider of Mass Spectrometry (SIFT-MS) solutions. Ampersand's investment will allow Syft to accelerate their progress in the semiconductor market and develop the next scalable opportunity in life sciences.

Canterbury, New Zealand-based Syft develops SIFT-MS, a form of direct mass spectrometry that analyses volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in air with typical detection limits at parts-per-trillion level (by volume; pptv). Realtime, quantitative analysis is achieved by applying precisely controlled soft chemical ionization and eliminating sample preparation, pre-concentration and chromatography. Syft's SIFT-MS instrumentation is industry-proven, providing non-technical operators with laboratory-grade chemical analysis presented in a format that they can understand and act on.

Alex Fala, CEO of Syft, comments "We are excited to partner with Ampersand and benefit from the firm's expertise and networks as we continue to build on Syft's momentum and develop our next scalable opportunity in life sciences."

David Patteson, Partner at Ampersand, shared "Syft has a remarkable technology and product platform, with notable traction in semiconductor and adjacent segments. Their life science market pull, applications, and commercial expertise, combined with Ampersand's investments, should allow for meaningful penetration and adoption rates. We are thrilled to partner with their executive team, board, and shareholders to help realize the full potential."

As part of the investment, Syft will also welcome David Patteson to the Board. David leads Ampersand's Portfolio Acceleration team, and currently serves as Chairman of US headquartered Alliance Pharma. He has over 30 years of experience in Board and CEO roles, scaling businesses built on mass spectrometry, and other analytical instrumentation technologies.

About Syft Technologies Limited

Syft is a world leading provider of Selected Ion Flow Tube Mass Spectrometry (SIFT-MS) solutions. Revolutionizing the trace analysis world, Syft's instruments enable the rapid, targeted and comprehensive analysis of compounds in air to a parts-per-trillion level. Syft's technology is used in industries including semiconductor, energy, life sciences, environmental, consumer products, laboratory and research, security and air quality monitoring. Based in Christchurch, Syft trades on New Zealand's Unlisted Securities Exchange (USX: SYF). Further information is available at syft.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at ampersandcapital.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners