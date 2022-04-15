Switch Issues Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) ("Switch"), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, today issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which is prepared in accordance with GRI, TCFD, GRESB, and SASB reporting frameworks. The report highlights Switch's leadership and accomplishments in environmental stewardship, social commitment and sound corporate governance.

"My vision for Switch is to sustainably power the future of the connected world by providing the most secure, energy-efficient technology ecosystems to facilitate digital commerce, while doing our part to enhance human productivity and drive economic prosperity," said Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy. "I believe that data runs the planet, but it should not ruin the planet. To demonstrate the tangible impacts of this vision, we are pleased to announce that Switch's 100% renewably powered data centers and verified carbon reduction projects resulted in a net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon footprint in 2021."

Switch's 2021 ESG Report highlights include:

Environmental

100% Renewable Power

Net ZERO Scope 2 Emissions

Net ZERO Scope 1 Emissions

Net Positive Water Projects Commenced

Social

Equitable Male / Female Pay Ratio

42% Ethnic Diversity Across Total Workforce

Semi-Annual Employee Pulse Survey

Mental Health Virtual Sessions

Governance

7 out of 9 Independent Directors (78%)

3 Female Board Members

Performance-Based Executive Compensation Plan

Board Oversight of ESG

Zero Security Breaches

Most recently, Switch was named by Newsweek magazine as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies," reflecting our commitment to ESG, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability and Overall Corporate Citizenship. Switch also scored the highest environmental rating on S&P Global's ESG Indicator Report Card and is the only company to achieve an E-1 rating amongst more than 70 other domestic Telecom and Data Center Companies. Switch also received scores for Social (S-2) and Governance (G-2) which were among the highest in its peer group.

"The company's unique facility designs and renewable energy usage make it better positioned than its broader peer group and allow for better operational efficiency and lower prices to customers, supporting its competitive position. The company has achieved 100% renewable energy power consumption with zero Scope 2 carbon emissions since 2016. As of 2021, Switch is also zero Scope 1 emissions. Separately, its patented innovations in design, power, cooling, and density allow its data centers to operate with industry-leading power usage efficiency." – S&P Global ESG Credit Indicator Report Card.

Switch was also awarded the Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Certification for superior energy efficiency and has for the third year in a row been recognized as a top-ranked EPA Green Power Partner – a program to help build the American green power industry.

Since its founding, Switch has embraced a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion. Switch is also heavily invested in the health and well-being of its employees. As part of the Switch ESG strategy, Switch has taken its commitment to physical health to the next level with the addition of our newest department, LIFE MUSE. This health and wellness division was created by our founder and CEO Rob Roy and is under the guidance of Quinn Pauly, MD, FAAFP. This innovative corporate wellness and lifestyle platform incorporate the pillars of overall health, fitness, recovery, nutrition, meditation, mental well-being and professional development.

A full copy of the 2021 ESG report can be found here.

About Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas, are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

