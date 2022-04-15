Soi Finance Ecosystem(SOI) Plans To Launch A New Generation Crypto Ecosystem On The Solana Platform

- Grab one-in-a-lifetime chance to invest in this latest project on Solana.

- Soi Finance offers a wide range of integrated services, including launchpad, trading, insights, game-fi, NFTs, enhanced security, and more.

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soi Finance plans to launch a new generation crypto ecosystem on the Solana platform that is set to take the crypto world by storm. Soi Finance ecosystem will provide users with an easy and secure way to purchase, hold, and use their crypto assets - SOI token. Being launched on the Solana platform, with low transaction costs and can handle several million transactions/second, the Soi Finance ecosystem promises to bring a seamless and user-friendly experience.

(PRNewswire)

Certain and Drastic Growth

Soi Finance has been nurturing and working on its project for years to perfect its ecosystem. Honored to have so much early support, it has raised millions of dollars from investors and backers since it has provided a clear and trustworthy roadmap for 2022-2023 with the releases of several products.

The team is also planning to launch a massive IDO on Solana soon and has already caught the community's attention and received guidance and backing from global thought leaders in the emerging finance and NFT Defi space.

Moreover, Soi Finance Ecosystem cooperates with many influencers in crypto markets worldwide to drop a massive launch.

An extensive and versatile ecosystem with many products released within a year

Soi Finance team is aiming for the top, and with unlimited resources, the team strives to manage a variety of products, including:

- Soi Pad: a decentralized IDO platform for the Solana network

- Soi Services: provides swapping,staking, trading, farming,... features

- Soi NFTs: a diverse range of NFT products

- Soi Insights: provide informative and helpful market insights

- Soi News: a media channel that provides the hottest and latest crypto news and events

With its ambitious vision, Soi Finance Ecosystem aims to provide an easy-to-use platform for financial services and media, enabling its users to manage their money most efficiently. And Soi Finance Ecosystem team and advisors are professionals concerned about the future of finance. They want to make sure that the future of financial markets is safe, effective, and efficient.

Fair and easy to earn tokens

The total supply of SOI is 1 billion tokens. The team will allocate a portion of these funds to the Raydium list with additional liquidity, providing Soi community members worldwide with a fair opportunity to obtain tokens. It has a clear Allocation & Release Schedule:

Private sale: 0.004

Pre Sale: 0.005

Team: 15% (100% locked for 12 months, 10% unlocked each month thereafter)

Advisors: 2% (100% locked for 12 months, 10% unlocked each month thereafter)

Marketing & Strategic Partnership: 11% (60% unlock at TGE, 40% locked for 6 months, 10% unlocked each month thereafter)

Private sale: 12% (6% unlock at TGE, 10% unlocked each month thereafter)

NFT 5% (Fully unlocked)

Staking & Rewards: 30% (Fully unlocked)

IDO: 10% (20% unlocked - 10% unlocked each month thereafter)

Liquidity: 15% (Fully unlocked)

After the listing of Raydium, Soi's initial market cap will reach $7,000,000. And that is when the team tokens will be locked for one year, that is why the project is trusted by many investors and traders around the world.

SOI token is fully integrated with all of Soi Finance Ecosystem's products listed above and also can be staked and used to rank for tiers with specific privileges & bonuses.

In addition, Soi Finance users can also earn Soi tokens by doing social tasks and joining consecutive airdrops.

Get a free Soi account and stay updated on the biggest IDO of the year here:

Website: https://soi.ink

Telegram: https://t.me/soifinancechat | https://t.me/soifinance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soi_Finance

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soifinance

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Soi Finance Ecosystem