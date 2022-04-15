Jackpot World Launches Real-Time Multi-Player Mode, Leading to a 15% Jump in Players

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, has launched real-time multi-player mode. Following its launch, the app experienced a 15% jump in its active player base.

Jackpot World has also released a new slot game called Samba and Carnival. The game features a samba theme, based on the famed Brazilian music genre and dance, with eye-catching elements such as lively samba dancers and beautiful feather graphics. Players have reviewed this new game as highly entertaining, praising the samba dancers in particular.

With the real-time multi-player mode, Jackpot World now enables players to compete against other real-life players. The more the players spin, the more coins there are to be won. Players even have the chance to be named as the Samba Star of their group, with their name highlighted and celebrated.

"Jackpot World is excited to offer our players real-time multi-player mode," said Emma Li, Producer of Jackpot World. "There's nothing more fun than playing against friends and family, and we hope that our users enjoy the excitement of some light-hearted, easy-going competition."

The Jackpot World app offers a rich and constantly growing selection of slot machine games. They include the classic 777 slot machine game, Fortune Babies, Fortune Tree, Mighty Tiger, and Penguin Quest, as well as new games such as Leprechaun Blast, Werewolf Night, and Myth of Medusa. The games offer bonus features and free coins to recreate the exhilarating Las Vegas casino slot machine experience, while there are also bonuses, stamps, and prizes that are up for grabs. Jackpot World is committed to ensuring a consistently thrilling entertainment experience, rolling out a new slot machine at least once a week.

Social at its core, Jackpot World can be played with friends, families, and other slot machine lovers from all over the world. To download the game, head on over to the Jackpot World page on Google Play or Apple's App Store.

About Jackpot World

Jackpot World is a leading free social casino slot game with the ambition to become the most player-centric social casino game. It is one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino gaming apps in the world.

Media Contact:

Zhiwei Gu

+8613651200209

jackpotworld-market@spinxgames.com

View original content:

SOURCE Jackpot World