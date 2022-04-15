Cotton Gin and Warehouse Assets set for Sealed Bid Sale

LAKE CITY, S.C., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cotton gin facility on Daniels Road outside of Lake City and warehouse facilities on Church Street in Lake City are set to be sold via sealed bid auction with bids due on May 25th at 2:00 PM EDT.

Offering one is the turnkey cotton gin is being sold with the cotton gin equipment, including all rolling stock and complete equipment inventory of South East Cotton Inc. The property is 29.64± acres and is enhanced with a 12,000± sqft metal building housing the ginning equipment, Fairbank 60' truck scales, and a 1996 mobile home used as an office.

Offering two are the warehouses in Lake City, situated on 10.61± acres with 103,546± sqft of warehouse space in two buildings. Building one has 58,612± sqft, and building two has 44,934± sqft.

Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to inspect the properties on May 5, 6, 14, and 15 from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Bidders may bid on either offering individually or submit a combined offer for both properties. For more information and to submit a bid, please contact Woltz & Associates Inc. at 800-551-3588 or Murray Wise Associates LLC at 800-607-6888.

