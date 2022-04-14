New Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat Management Continues a Mission of Treatment Innovation at a Crucial Time

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRT Behavioral Health, a partnership whose mission is to operate high-quality systems of care to treat addictive and mental health disorders, acquires Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat from its founder, Scott Borden.

Ben Cort, an NRT Behavioral Health partner who became Foundry Steamboat CEO in January 2020, continues to lead the program. Cort, a fifteen-year veteran of the behavioral healthcare field, is committed to continuing the traditions of quality, innovation, and comprehensiveness for which Foundry Steamboat is known while expanding to help meet more of the daunting need in Colorado and surrounding states.

Colorado has the nation's second-highest prevalence of adult substance use disorder and the sixth-highest prevalence of adult mental illness, according to the 2022 State of Mental Health in America report. Yet, high-quality treatment options can be hard to find, especially in sparsely populated areas of the state.

Cort, and his executive leadership team, have the experience and vision needed to realize Foundry Steamboat's expansion goals. Cort is a drug policy consultant to US states, two countries, major labor unions, and professional and college sports organizations, and is a board member of the Association of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Addiction Professionals (NALGAP), Sober AF Entertainment (SAFE), and Smart Approaches to Marijuana. Cort is also the author of Weed, Inc., a book that looks critically at cannabis industrialization, is a contributing author of Cannabis in Medicine, an Evidence-Based Approach, and is a national speaker and educator on cannabis health and safety issues.

A primary expansion goal is to make the Trauma-Integrated Care model pioneered by Foundry Steamboat Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Michael Barnes, Ph.D., MAC, LPC, more widely available. "One of the most compelling reasons to carry on and build upon the Foundry Steamboat mission is its exceptionally high level of clinical care that addresses often overlooked needs," says Cort. "The prevalence of trauma in our society and the strong interrelation between addictive disorders and family systems play major roles in perpetuating these problems," says Dr. Barnes. "Our approach heavily emphasizes understanding and processing trauma, learning to naturally self-regulate the autonomous nervous system, and practicing the skills of holistic wellness. We also help clients and families learn how to communicate effectively and develop recovery-supportive lifestyles." The recently launched Michael Barnes Family Institute makes education and coaching available to any family impacted by substance use and mental health disorders, regardless of whether a family member is receiving treatment.

Foundry Steamboat hopes to make its high-quality care more available to underserved populations, including bringing outpatient services to Wyoming and inpatient treatment to the Denver metro area for people using Medicaid, the indigent, and those who need post-adjudication treatment. The program will also continue to provide the medical expertise and treatment agility to address complex conditions, including clients with alcohol use disorder experiencing cirrhosis of the liver and cannabis use disorder — a growing problem that requires specialized care and longer treatment durations.

Foundry Steamboat Chief Operating Officer, Tom Walker, sees a clear trajectory for the program's planned growth. "We are building on a very strong clinically-driven platform. This transition positions us to fill critical voids in the region's care continuum — especially trauma-informed, gender-responsive services for people who traditionally struggle to get the breadth and depth of services needed to enter long-term recovery."

