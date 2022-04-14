Life Biosciences to Present at Longevity Leaders World Congress 2022

BOSTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Biosciences, a pioneering life sciences company developing therapeutics that target the biology of aging, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the fourth annual Longevity Leaders World Congress being held on April 26-27, 2022, in London, UK.

Mr. McLaughlin will deliver a presentation on April 26 at 11:10 BST titled, "Targeting Mechanisms Underlying the Biology of Aging to Treat and Reverse Disease."

"Life Biosciences is truly at the forefront of developing novel therapies based on exciting advances in age-related science," says Mr. McLaughlin. "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to share more about our work and progress here at Life Biosciences and discuss ways to work with pioneers in the field to move our industry forward."

The Longevity Leaders World Congress, hosted by LSX, brings the world's most prominent regenerative medicine and longevity scientists together, presenting the new research, responsible drug development, novel therapies, and commercialization to target age-related diseases. Those interested in attending the conference may register here.

About Life Biosciences

Life Biosciences is a private biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies to improve the lives of people as they age. The company is focusing on three platforms targeting key mechanisms underlying aging biology: mitochondrial uncoupling, chaperone-mediated autophagy, and epigenetic reprogramming. Therapies developed within each platform have the potential to prevent, treat, and/or reverse multiple aging-related diseases. For more information, please visit www.lifebiosciences.com.

