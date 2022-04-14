IAB Unveils Agenda for 2022 IAB NewFronts and 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront

In-Person in NYC and Virtually, IAB NewFronts "Stream On" Shines a Light on the Continued Growth of Ad-Supported Video Streaming and Viewership Trends

Held Virtually, IAB Podcast Upfront "Hear and Now" Unlocks the Power of Podcast Advertising to Deliver Great Scale for Brands

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streaming puts consumers fully in control of everything they see and hear. The 2022 IAB NewFronts and 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront come at a pivotal moment in the evolution of media consumption, with exciting new opportunities for brands, agencies, and media buyers.

More consumers and brands are leaning into streaming video and the 2022 IAB NewFronts aims to demonstrate how rich storytelling can combine with personalized ad experiences to deliver meaningful business outcomes. On May 2-5, 2022, IAB NewFronts will take place at in-person events in NYC and virtually on IAB.com. The event — organized within the unifying theme of "Stream On" — embodies the cultural zeitgeist of consumers' penchant for digital video content when and how they want it. The virtual event, hosted by Alex Toussaint, Senior Peloton Instructor, High-Performance Athlete, and Motivational Coach, with Thursday's co-host Derrell Smith, former NFL Athlete turned chef and host of Tastemade's hit show Mad Good Food , will showcase the best new programming, content, and innovative ways to advertise in video content.

"As the media world continues its rapid digital intensification, the opportunities afforded by ad-supported streaming will invariably become richer and more satisfying for consumers and marketers alike," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "With streaming at the center of everything, we should be both energized by the possibilities and enthusiastic to rethink legacy practices around planning, activation, currency, measurement, creativity, and diversity."

The 2022 IAB NewFronts brings the industry together to discuss critical issues, including new approaches to measuring and valuing inventory, smart creative that leverages the power of digital, and ensuring investment in content that reflects audience and owner diversity. IAB will release its annual Video Ad Spend report providing industry trends and projections for the digital video market from the buy-side on May 2. On May 4, the IAB Inclusion Institute will present a series of panels and minority owned media presentations aimed at accelerating ad spend and addressing accountability in DEI including within the creator community.

2022 IAB Podcast Upfront

The 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront will take place virtually May 10-12, providing "first-listen" access to the year's most exciting releases, as well as previews of creative opportunities, and insights that will define the podcast landscape for the year ahead. The Podcast Upfront will highlight collaborations between content creators and their brand partners, and will feature presentations from tech enablers and measurement partners who will share insights around critically important issues. Topics will include audience-based programmatic buying, advanced approaches for campaign measurement, and brand safety and suitability.

Additionally, on May 10, IAB will release its annual Podcast Ad Revenue report highlighting the latest insights into podcast advertising revenues and trends that drove advertising in the space, and projected future revenues. Themed "Hear and Now", the 2022 IAB Podcast Upfront will be hosted by Actress, Author, and Comedian Franchesca Ramsey.

"Podcast advertising is a billion-dollar industry, but there are still brands who have yet to fully embrace these advertising opportunities. Podcasting dominates the audio marketplace and influences listeners, content creators, and advertisers alike, while also delivering great scale to brands across all vertical categories," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. "Powered by a unique and intimate relationship between listener and host, podcasting provides a highly engaging and personalized ad-friendly environment that resonates with consumers and helps deliver high ROI for brands."

2022 IAB NewFronts May 2-5 Agenda Monday, 5/2 In-Person + Virtual Tuesday, 5/3 In-Person + Virtual Wednesday, 5/4 In-Person + Virtual Thursday, 5/5 Virtual Only 9:15am-10:30am IAB CEO Welcome YouTube/MediaLink 9:00am-10:30am Samsung Ads 9:00am-9:25am Accountability in DEI 9:00am-9:20am A+E Networks 11:30am-1:00pm Peacock 11:30am-1:00pm Roku 9:25am-9:45am Digitas 9:20am-9:30am Nielsen 2:00pm-3:30pm VIZIO 2:00pm-3:30pm Condé Nast 9:50am-10:05am Blavity 9:30am-9:45am fuboTV 4:30pm-6:00pm Tubi 4:30pm-6:00pm Snap 10:05am-10:20am Revolt Media 9:50am-10:05am Dotdash Meredith 7:00pm-8:30pm Amazon 7:00pm-8:30pm Meta 10:25am-10:40am Black Enterprise 10:10am-10:20am Comscore



10:40am-11:00am Diversity in the

Creator Community 10:20am-10:50am LG Ads



4:30pm-6:00pm TikTok 10:55am-11:05am Innovid



7:00pm-8:30pm Twitter 11:05am-11:20am GSTV





11:25am-11:55am Crackle Plus





11:55am-12:10pm Nuestra.TV





12:10pm-12:25pm Samba TV





12:30pm-12:45pm Tastemade





12:45pm-1:00pm Estrella Media





1:05pm-1:20pm Wave Sports +

Entertainment





1:20pm-1:35pm Canella Media





1:40pm-1:55pm Panel: Bringing the

Store to the Screen





1:55pm-2:10pm The Recount





2:10pm-2:30pm IAB NewFronts

Wrap Show





4:30pm-6:00pm Vevo





7:00pm-8:30pm WMX @

Warner Music Group

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website .

2022 IAB Podcast Upfront May 10-12 Agenda (Virtual Only) Tuesday, 5/10 Wednesday, 5/11 Thursday, 5/12 12:00pm-12:15pm IAB Welcome & Insights 12:00pm-12:25pm Sony Music Entertainment 12:00pm-12:25pm Wondery I Amazon Music 12:20pm-12:45pm The Walt Disney Company 12:25pm-12:45pm Slate 12:25pm-12:45pm Advertisecast 12:45pm-1:50pm NPR 12:50pm-1:10pm Panel: Podcasting's

Mainstream Moment 12:50pm-1:00pm Backtracks 1:10pm-1:25pm WBUR 1:10pm-1:40pm SXM Media + AdsWizz 1:00pm-1:20pm WNYC Studios 1:25pm-1:35pm TransUnion 1:45pm-2:05pm Cumulus Podcast Network 1:25pm-1:45pm Acast 1:40pm-2:00pm iHeartMedia 2:05pm-2:25pm Vox Media Podcast Network 1:45pm-2:00pm Univision 2:00pm-2:20pm SpokenLayer 2:25pm-2:35pm Locked On Podcast Network 2:00pm-2:25pm Panel: The Power

of the Spoken Word 2:25pm-2:35pm Veritonic 2:35pm-2:45pm Kast Media 2:30pm-2:40pm PodDigital Media 2:35pm-2:50pm Paramount 2:45pm-3:05pm The Loud Speakers Network 2:40pm-2:50pm Cafe Mocha 2:50pm-3:00pm LAist Studios

2:50pm-3:00pm They Call Us Bruce 3:00pm-3:10pm Gumball 3:00pm-3:20pm IAB Podcast

Upfront Wrap Show 3:10pm-3:20pm APM Studios Kids & Family





*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

