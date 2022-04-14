Grow Up Conference and Expo Arrives in Victoria, B.C. this Summer

Presented by ND Supplies, the largest cannabis conference for growers will be hosted on the West Coast for the first time

VICTORIA, BC, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The highly anticipated Grow Up Conference and Expo is arriving on the West Coast, with its inaugural B.C. conference held in Victoria from June 20-22, 2022, at the Victoria Conference Centre.

Named the best cannabis conference of 2021 by High! Canada magazine, Grow Up is expected to attract more than 3,000 industry experts, businesses, and professionals to Victoria, Canada's hub of cannabis culture. For the first time, attendees will network with and learn from leaders in both cannabis and psychedelics amid the coastal city's thriving cannabis and psychedelics community.

The conference will be headlined by keynote speaker Jim Belushi, performer, farmer and star of Discovery Channel's Growing Belushi. In addition to sharing his journey creating Belushi's Farms, the cannabis connoisseur will discuss the passions that spurred his entry into cannabis and the challenges he's faced in growing and remaining nimble in an ever-changing industry.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Grow Up Conference and Expo to Victoria for the first time this summer. With a rich cannabis history and culture in the west, it is a natural hub to host top experts to gather, learn, network and discuss how the industry moves forward," says Randy Rowe, President, Grow Up Cannabis Conference & Expo. "With internationally renowned speakers, innovative workshops, expert panels, interactive demonstrations, and valuable networking opportunities, it will be a jam-packed three days of valuable programming for those in the cannabis and psychedelics space."

Highlights of the Grow Up Conference and Expo include:

Grow at Home: Hands-on Workshop

Hosting some of the most interactive cannabis workshops in the industry, Grow Up in Victoria will feature the first Grow at Home hands-on workshop, led by expert cultivators such as Ed Rosenthal and Remo Colasanti. During the one-day event, new and seasoned growers will learn all there is to know about the magic of growing safely, legally, and deliciously.

The Extraction Zone

THC and CBD extracts are rapidly influencing both the medicinal and recreational markets as consumers search for healthier, more convenient ways to use cannabis. Grow Up's Extraction Zone showcases a new world of opportunities as experts delve into the science, equipment, methods, and services driving cannabis extraction's evolution.

The Psychedelic Summit

The world is quickly moving forward with psychedelics, and some jurisdictions are pushing towards legalization for its medical use. Canada has opened the door to access it for end-of-life care, and therapists are seeking to expand the use within their practice.

During the stand-alone event, experts in psychedelics will cover intellectual property, inspection, quality control and distribution, with the panel looking ahead to a legal, regulated future for psychedelics.

Grow Up Master Class Technical Sessions

Diving deep into the roots of cultivation practices, the masterclass technical workshop is a two-day intensive course that goes in-depth on everything cultivation. To continue knowledge sharing and driving cannabis cultivation forward with innovation, this session is an opportunity for growers to generate and exchange ideas, tips and insights. The session is a must-attend for enthusiast and veteran growers who want to take their cannabis to a higher level.

Retail and Budtender Day

Grow Up, in partnership with the Budtender's Association, ACCRES and UFCW 151, will host a Retail and Budtender Day, featuring a lunch, networking with the master growers and informative sessions to further their careers. Members of these associations will be able to attend free of charge.

Presented by ND Supplies – a specialized cannabis packaging and manufacturing supplier –Grow Up in Victoria is anchored by an impressive roster of world-renowned speakers, with the full line-up available here .

Exhibition booths, ticketing and registration for Grow Up Conference and Expo is now open. For further information, visit growupconference.com/victoria.

Media accreditation:

To request media VIP passes and further information about attending the expo, please visit: growupconference.com/info/media-accreditation.

About Grow Up Cannabis Conference and Expo:

Grow Up Conference and Expo has been hailed a top cannabis industry event in Canada, hosting events in Niagara Falls, ON, and Victoria, BC. With decades of experience creating nationally renowned high-profile events, trade summits and shows around the world, Grow Up is committed to bringing forward-thinkers, trailblazers and experts together. For more information, visit growupconference.com/victoria.

