ENNISMORE LAUNCHES NEW STUDIO DEDICATED TO PARTNERSHIPS

The new Ennismore Partnership Studio will focus on brand growth and revenue generation through global strategic partnerships rooted in the DNA of each of its brands.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, reveals a new strategy to enhance and grow its global partnership program. Leveraging new and existing partnerships across global Fortune 500 companies, including automotive, telecommunication, beverage, financial institutions and more, Ennismore strives to provide the best services and products to guests while driving exposure and connection to new communities for the brands it partners with.

Ennismore Logo (PRNewswire)

The newly formed Ennismore Partnership Studio will take a dynamic approach to collaborations, creating innovative opportunities to integrate partners into the guest experience, from product launches, events and activations to co-branded retail products, partner investment opportunities and brand licensing.

The launch of the new Partnership studio comes hot on the heels of a series of incredibly successful partner events, including Taste of SLS Baha Mar, featuring a special live performance by John Legend; the launch of a custom 3D printed pasta concept with Barilla; an intimate pop-up dinner with Dario Cecchini for Chase Sapphire cardmembers at Mondrian Los Angeles; as well as a series of events during Miami Art Week including a mural installation by James Goldcrown, a pop-up lounge for Chase Sapphire cardholders, and a panel discussion on "Designing Sanctuary" featuring Piero Lissoni in collaboration with Lincoln.

Sharan Pasricha, Founder and Co-CEO of Ennismore, said, "We are always looking at ways to enhance the guest experience, and our partnership studio will lead the charge to seek out new opportunities with best-in-class partners that align with our brands and values. Our Partnership Studio will be one of the incredibly valuable and unique services we offer, ensuring each brand remains culturally relevant."

The strengthened program is led by Michele Caniato as Chief Partnerships Officer, Ennismore & EVP of Brand Marketing and Rohit Anand as EVP of Global Brand Partnerships.

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnerships Officer & EVP of Brand Marketing, Ennismore, states, "I'm excited to have the opportunity to grow partnerships across Ennismore and bring the successes to our collective of lifestyle brands. The unique partnerships and products we deliver to our guests set us apart. We are in the business of creating memories for our guests, and these collaborations are pivotal in being able to deliver on that promise. Our team is perfectly poised to bring new experiences and opportunities to our guests from the best brands in the business."

Rohit Anand, EVP of Global Brand Partnerships, Ennismore, adds, "It's awesome to grow our partners across one of the largest lifestyle platforms in hospitality. We work closely with our brands to curate programs and experiences that ensure they reach our guests. Our studio team has decades of experience creating unique installations, pop-ups, activations, and experiences that truly resonate with guests. We look forward to engaging with new brands seeking a fresh and innovative approach to partnering."

Ennismore has partnerships with Danone, Chase Sapphire, Lincoln, Tidal, Therabody, MALIN+GOETZ, Lavazza, Redbull, Barilla, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB Y7 Studio, Som Sleep and more.

The newly formed Partnership team is one of four dedicated in-house specialised studios exclusive to Ennismore, including Carte Blanched – an F&B Concept Lab; AIME Studios – an award-winning interior & graphic studio; Digital Product & Tech Innovation; and Partnership Studio.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 90 operating properties and a further 160 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations unit.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, J0&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_. ennismore.com

Press Contacts:

Emily Venugopal / Cara Chapman / Jennifer Isicoff: ennismore@bacchus.agency

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ennismore