Brent White Joins Golden Gate University as New Provost/VPAA

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Gate University is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent White as GGU's new Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, successfully concluding a national search.

Provost White joins GGU after serving 15 years with the University of Arizona, where he most recently served as Vice President for Global Affairs and Dean of Global Locations and was a Professor of Law. As Vice President and Dean, Provost White led global activities and programs at the University of Arizona. This included Arizona's worldwide network of campuses and locations, which Provost White led from its inception in 2015 with a single location in China. During his tenure, the worldwide network grew to 13 microcampuses and over 600 learning centers and study hubs around the world, providing low-cost access to degrees and certificates to students around the world. Under Provost White's direction, Arizona's combined global student enrollment exceeded 5,400 students this fall, setting a record for the university.

Prior to his role heading Arizona Global, Provost White served as Associate Dean at Arizona's College of Law, where he led the development of the nation's first Bachelor of Arts in Law, as well as a Masters in Legal Studies program. These two programs now have over 2,000 students combined, making Arizona Law among the largest law schools in the country by total student population.

Provost White's scholarship has been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, NPR, and 60 Minutes.

"As Provost, Brent plays a vitally important leadership role in shaping the future of the University," said GGU President David Fike. "I am confident that Brent's leadership, grounded in extensive experience and demonstrated success at the University of Arizona, will help strategically advance GGU, serving our mission and students extraordinarily well."

"Since its founding over 120 years ago, Golden Gate University has provided transformative education to working adults and other underserved students," said Provost White. "I look forward to working with faculty and staff to carry on this important mission, including continuing to offer and develop programs that prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

"We will also expand upon our mission of access to reach underserved students globally," continued White, "with a goal of providing radically affordable access to higher education to students around the world."

Golden Gate University, a private nonprofit university in the heart of San Francisco, empowers working adults to achieve their professional goals with nationally renowned undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates in accounting, law, taxation, business and related areas. Founded in 1901, GGU has been a leader in online education for nearly three decades, and its evening and weekend programs offer maximum flexibility. The law school provides students with a strong foundation in legal theory and the critical skills necessary to be a successful practitioner, and its diverse student body reflects a deep commitment to access and opportunity. GGU is accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA) and the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

