Benedictine University's Organization Development Ph.D. Program Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary

Interviews for 14th Organization Development Cohort Currently Underway

LISLE, Ill., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Organization Development Ph.D. program at Benedictine University, among the first of its kind nationally, is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this April with two new events themed: "Organization Development in a Post COVID-19 World."

Benedictine's OD Ph.D. program, founded and still directed by Dr. Peter Sorensen, a globally recognized organization development (OD) pioneer, has successfully staged 13 cohorts with more than 250 graduates. They are currently interviewing candidates for the startup of their 14th OD Ph.D. Cohort for August 2022.

Upcoming Special Events

With the common theme "Organization Development in a Post COVID-19 World," both upcoming events will examine how organization development principles help organizations manage a constantly changing business climate exacerbated by COVID-19:

Friday, April 22 , from 7-9 p.m. Benedictine will celebrate the Ph.D. program's anniversary with a by-invitation only reception at the Goodwin College of Business at Benedictine's Lisle, IL campus. Speakers will include Sorensen and Benedictine University Provost Dr. Kenneth Newbold . While the in-person program is by invitation only, all presentations including a question-answer session can be viewed by the public via Zoom. To view/participate, register here On, fromBenedictine will celebrate the Ph.D. program's anniversary with a by-invitation only reception at the Goodwin College of Business at Benedictine'scampus. Speakers will include Sorensen andProvost Dr.. While the in-person program is by invitation only, all presentations including a question-answer session can be viewed by the public via Zoom. To view/participate, register here www.ben.edu/OD25

Saturday, April 23 , from 10 to 11 a.m. , Benedictine will host a pre-recorded presentation by industry legend David L. Cooperrider , Case Western Reserve University . A Ph.D. alumni facilitated discussion will immediately follow his presentation. To view/participate, register here On, from, Benedictine will host a pre-recorded presentation by industry legend. A Ph.D. alumni facilitated discussion will immediately follow his presentation. To view/participate, register here www.ben.edu/OD25

"Organization development remains relevant over time because the program helps manage change and change is a constant," said Sorensen. "Our program teaches professionals to drive change, lead business, develop employees, and encourage high performance in an environment where industries are always reinventing themselves. This has never been more important than today amid a global pandemic."

Benedictine's Ph.D. in Organization Development, with more than 50 years of successful graduate level education, is one of the largest behaviorally oriented management programs in the nation and one of the top-rated graduate OD programs globally.

Benedictine University is in Lisle, Illinois, just 25 miles west of Chicago, and has a branch campus in Mesa, Arizona. Founded as a Catholic university in 1887, Benedictine enrolls nearly 5,000 students in undergraduate and graduate programs.

