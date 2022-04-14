AccessLex Institute Celebrates Five Years of MAX by Awarding Annual Grand Prize Scholarships

WEST CHESTER, Penn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021-2022 academic year marks five years since the launch of the MAX by AccessLex® personal finance program. Since 2017, MAX has helped tens of thousands of law students gain the knowledge and understanding of the behaviors that lead to financial security. From budgeting to investments, from student loan repayment to debt management, nonprofit AccessLex Institute makes the MAX program available free of charge to nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved law schools and their students. To date, nearly 40,000 current law students at more than 180 law schools participate in MAX.

A primary component of the MAX program is its scholarship award incentives. On April 1, the 2022 MAX by AccessLex Grand Prize Scholarship Drawing winners were selected. Congratulations to:

Halle Finegold '22, Penn State Law $25,000

Antoinette Gabriel '22, Howard University School of Law $25,000

Benjamin Hook '24, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law $40,000

Richard Jeng '23, UCLA School of Law $25,000

Erica Laroux '22, Southern University Law Center $40,000

Daphne Myers '24, Elon University School of Law $25,000

Cindy Phan '24, University of Georgia School of Law $25,000

Abigail Philips '23, The University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law $25,000

Clara Williams '23, Brooklyn Law School $40,000

Designed exclusively for law students, MAX combines online programming, virtual and on-campus workshops, one-on-one coaching with fully accredited financial counselors, and more to provide a comprehensive personal finance curriculum. The annual $270,000 Grand Prize Scholarship Drawing, as well as two additional $30,000 drawings each year, are meant to encourage students to not only register for MAX but to actively engage with the program, as workshop participation and lesson completion earn students' entries into the drawings. Scholarship awards are earmarked for tuition or repayment of student loans. Since its inception, AccessLex has awarded over $1.5 million through the MAX program.

Also of note, in October 2021, the Company introduced Helix Bar Review by AccessLex. Through the recent Helix Donation Program and the Helix Free Course Giveaway exclusively for second-year law students, AccessLex awarded more than $5 million in support of law students preparing for the bar exam.

"We know it is imperative that we act on our mission to positively impact the lives of law students in a tangible way when they need the support most," said Christopher P. Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AccessLex. "That's why we created MAX. It's why we developed Helix. And it's why both programs, in addition to the first-class education they provide, also include direct financial sponsorship. We congratulate this year's winners and look forward to continuing to provide support to the next generation of lawyers."

About AccessLex Institute | Helix Bar Review:

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 Member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Helix Bar Review is a supporting organization of AccessLex Institute. Learn more at AccessLex.org and HelixBarReview.org.

