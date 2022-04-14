2022 Annual Meeting of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology® - The Premier Clinical Pharmacology Educational & Scientific Meeting

Transforming Global Health through Clinical Pharmacology

ASHBURN, Va., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) is pleased to announce the 2022 ACCP Annual Meeting (#2022ACCP) will be held September 25 – 27, 2022. After two years of virtual events, we are honored to be the first clinical pharmacology-focused meeting that is face-to-face with colleagues. We encourage you to join us for this outstanding educational and scientific event! ACCP provides healthcare professionals and scientists with a forum to exchange knowledge and ideas that promote and expand the value of clinical pharmacology in healthcare and drug development.

Early Bird registration ends June 30, 2022, reserve your seat today.

Dr. Donald E. Mager, President, ACCP stated, "I am pleased to invite you to the 2022 ACCP Annual Meeting, which will be held in person, after two years of virtual events! Come together as a community, reconnect with colleagues, expand your personal network and engage in a diverse array of exceptional scientific programming that provides insights into transforming global health through clinical pharmacology."

The 3-day meeting includes:

ACCP is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and offers CME & CPE Credits at no additional cost to Attendees.

UPCOMING LIVE WEBINAR

ACCP hosts multiple Live Webinars throughout the year and are archived for On Demand viewing. ACCP's upcoming webinar is:

Lead the Way - With the Next STEP in Your Career - LIVE

April 20, 2022

12:30 – 2:00 PM ET

Registration is free.

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

