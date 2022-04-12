T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2022

BALTIMORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.55 trillion as of March 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in March 2022 and $4.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during March and the quarter-to-date period.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2022, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.


As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


3/31/2022


2/28/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$            489


$            486


$            554

 Fixed income, including money market


84


85


85

 Multi-asset(b)


217


216


232



790


787


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
products







 Equity


389


385


439

 Fixed income, including money market


91


91


90

 Multi-asset(b)


240


235


246

 Alternatives


42


42


42



762


753


817

Total assets under management


$         1,552


$         1,540


$         1,688


Target date retirement products


$            375


$            369


$            391

(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.


As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


3/31/2022


2/28/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets


$            647


$            642


$            724

 Fixed income, including money market


143


145


147



790


787


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
products







 Equity and blended assets


577


568


632

 Fixed income, including money market


143


143


143

 Alternatives


42


42


42



762


753


817

Total assets under management


$         1,552


$         1,540


$         1,688

(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

