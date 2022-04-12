STAGWELL'S (STGW) FORSMAN & BODENFORS TAPS ERIC ZUNCIC FOR GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM

Ex-DDB Strategy Chief to join F&B as Managing Director to unlock new opportunities at the intersection of business and creativity

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creative collective Forsman & Bodenfors today announced the appointment of former DDB Chief Strategy Officer Eric Zuncic to its Leadership team as Global Managing Director. He will start at the end of April and report to Toby Southgate, Global CEO.

Eric Zuncic has been appointed Global Managing Director for Forsman & Bodenfors. (PRNewswire)

Zuncic takes on a new role for the agency, created with him in mind and as part of F&B's unified global strategy. Zuncic will focus on the intersection of business and creativity, helping to elevate the agency's profile globally and fostering deeper collaboration across offices and with clients. Above all, the priority for Zuncic is to invent more impactful ways to solve more interesting problems.

"I've always believed in creativity as the answer; but the question is really "how do you define the problem?" commented Zuncic. "Where can creativity become a competitive advantage? It may be a new business model or distribution method or reaching new audiences, or it may be an unforgettable way to communicate. But the goal is the same: to think creatively in ways that change how people experience the brand, the product or the category. That's what has always made me jealous of F&B - their history of harnessing creativity in the broadest possible sense to change businesses - and I'm excited to help bring more of that thinking to more of the world."

Zuncic's background as a former client and his experience driving change across the whole marketing spectrum at a variety of agencies, makes him the right fit for a non-traditional role in a non-traditional agency. He has worked across brand strategy and identity, innovation, brand experience, communications, and digital transformation for brands like Domino's, McDonald's, MolsonCoors, Infiniti, Pepsi, Method, Ben & Jerry's, the NFL, Kraft, American Airlines, GSK, and Pernod-Ricard.

F&B's longstanding relationships with clients like Volvo, Goldman Sachs, and P&G are built on identifying truly creative solutions to business challenges, beyond just advertising. Eric's unique background will help strengthen and deepen those relationships, unlocking more opportunities for Ideas that Change Things.

"I've worked with a small handful of people who can cross seamlessly between creativity and business. Eric is one of those rare talents. I've been trying to work with him again for a decade, and I'm delighted he'll be helping write the next chapter for Forsman&Bodenfors," said Toby Southgate.

Eric's career includes time on the client side as a marketer at GEICO and Unilever, and a Harvard MBA where he worked with the founders of Mekanism to build the roadmap from production company to full-service agency. Following a stint with WPP's Brand Union, he joined the founders of Mekanism to help build and grow that modern agency model. He also served as Chief Strategy Officer at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, before joining DDB as North America Chief Strategy Officer in 2017. Along the way he has pitched, won, and led award-winning, business-driving relationships in dozens of categories as well as multiple global, integrated pitches and relationships at the Omnicom and WPP group levels.

"This is a big year for us all at F&B," said Anna Qvennerstedt, copywriter and Global Creative Chairman. "We are ready to take our F&B story to the world in the right way, The job of the global team is really about support and space - helping people do the best work of their careers. Eric's role will help accelerate our own change, and bring us closer to our clients and their brands than ever before."

Forsman & Bodenfors is an agency within Stagwell, the global challenger network built to transform marketing.

