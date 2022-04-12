South Carolina Law Firm Names New Head of Complex Corporate Litigation

ROCK HILL, S.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Carolina-based firm that is renowned for its ability to handle large-scale civil actions and mass torts has appointed Tim McKissock as the firm's new Complex Corporate Litigation department head. McKissock will oversee all aspects of this practice area, focusing on complex business disputes as well as catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. A seasoned litigator who has represented some of the nation's largest public and private corporations, McKissock brings significant experience to his new role at McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips LLC.

"I am honored to be joining the McGowan Hood, Felder and Phillips team," said McKissock. "The Firm has the resources to go toe-to-toe with the biggest corporations in the nation, and their dedication to clients is unsurpassed. I am excited to take my experience as a corporate litigator and creative problem-solving approach to expand the Firm's business litigation practice."

Prior to joining McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips, McKissock was a long-time equity partner and member of firm leadership at Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough LLP. He has more than 25 years of experience litigating and arbitrating high-profile cases, preparing corporate witnesses, and advising top executives in complex manufacturing, chemical, entertainment, healthcare, professional negligence, consumer, and aviation disputes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the McGowan, Hood, Felder and Phillips law family," said Chad McGowan, Founding Partner. "Tim's vast knowledge of corporate litigation and decades of proven success in multimillion-dollar recovery suits made him a natural selection to head this new department within our firm."

McKissock, a sought-after mediator, is certified by the State of South Carolina as a circuit court mediator and completed the Strategic Negotiations Program at Harvard Business School.

About McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips LLC

McGowan, Hood, Felder, and Phillips LLC started with attorneys who believed that every South Carolina client deserved to be treated with respect and an opportunity to tell their story. Over the years, they have opened multiple offices throughout the state and have grown to nearly 25 attorneys whose primary goal is to help their clients achieve accountability, recovery, and compensation.

McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips, LLC has been a part of your community for years. We founded our firm in its current state in 2003, but each of our partners – Chad McGowan, S. Randall Hood, Johnny Felder and Robert Phillips – has more than 20 years of experience to his name. Since then, we have grown in both size and number. With offices located throughout the state of South Carolina, we serve people who live and work in and around: (PRNewswire)

