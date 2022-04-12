Consulting Solutions Reveals 2021 As Banner Year For Growth

Family of Consulting Solutions companies experienced YOY revenue growth of 87 percent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting Solutions, a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced today that its family of companies, including CSI, Meridian Technologies, and JDC Group, experienced a collective year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth rate of 87 percent between Q4 2020 and Q4 2021.

Among the conglomerate's achievements in the previous year:

Deepened specialized technology partnerships to support SAP, Oracle, and UKG markets

Finalized and fully integrated its TEK Connexion acquisition in February 2021

Acquired 60+ new clients

Received the following industry awards: Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the U.S., SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction.

Since 2016, Consulting Solutions has executed a transformation strategy to expand its portfolio of companies to deliver comprehensive services that meet the full range of client needs from a technology consulting and staffing perspective. The organization has grown to deliver both breadth and depth in IT services, including cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation for multiple industries including commercial verticals and government.

"Our acquisition goals have been to preserve brand equity and customer loyalty while continuing to grow our offerings far beyond what niche firms can deliver," said Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions. "Today's organizations have diverse technology needs, and as always, our mission is to offer the full gamut of IT workforce and consulting services from a single-source provider that clients know and trust. Our commitment to quality offerings and consultant care enabled us to continue to grow even during the pandemic."

Among its 2021 achievements, Consulting Solutions' SAP specialized unit JDC Group achieved SAP silver partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, indicative of the high level of quality the organization provides to businesses using SAP solutions.

Consulting Solutions delivers "white glove" services built on listening to client needs and developing supporting solutions. Today, the organization has a network of over 1 million highly qualified technical consultants with experience across multiple mission-critical technologies and industries.

"We go beyond delivering teams that merely check the boxes in terms of experience and credentials," said Werblun. "We take care in understanding our clients' organizational culture as well so that the consultants and teams we deliver are precisely aligned to the client's needs and can hit the ground running on critical projects with rapid speed to impact. This highly customized approach is another reason we have longstanding partnerships with our clients and continue to deliver top-notch technology and workforce solutions that mitigate risk and ensure program success."

