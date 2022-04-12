Bridgelink Power Closes $200 Million Senior Secured Loan Facility Provided by Crayhill Capital Management

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgelink Power, a leading developer, constructor, and operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, today announced that it has closed a senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Facility") for up to $200 million with Crayhill Capital Management LP ("Crayhill"), a New York-based, minority-owned private credit manager focused on asset-based investments and with deep expertise in the renewable energy sector. The Facility will finance late-stage, utility-scale solar projects under development by Bridgelink Power.

Bridgelink Power has over 10GWp of solar, storage, and solar-plus-storage projects under development across Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), PJM Interconnection (PJM), and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), and includes over 1,000 MWh of standalone battery storage projects. The company's management team has deep experience working with the world's leading energy companies, investment banks, and commodities trading houses.

The Facility is designed to fund capital expenditures for projects prior to construction, including deposits to procure equipment and other long lead time items. The facility will also enable strategic acquisitions of pre-construction projects whereby Bridgelink will leverage its EPC roots to expedite their path to commercial operation.

"Crayhill's strategic growth investment validates the operational and financial infrastructure we have built up over the past 24 months to solidify our cradle-to-grave renewable development capabilities," said Eric Solomon, Bridgelink Power's Chief Investment Officer. "We appreciate Crayhill's flexibility and creativity to structure a partnership that will accelerate our pipeline's growth across the US, while bringing tremendous visibility to the clean energy movement within the Fort Worth market."

"We are excited to partner with the Bridgelink Power team on their next stage of growth, as they share our view of investing in and developing clean and scalable renewable energy technology to power the future," said Shweta Kapadia, Head of Renewable Energy Investing at Crayhill Capital. "As demand for solar assets and other forms of renewable energy continues to increase, we believe our investment with Bridgelink Power has considerable benefits for the company, its communities and stakeholders, our investors, and the power markets they operate in."

About Bridgelink Power

Bridgelink Power is a family-held organization that has built a strong reputation and portfolio of companies within the renewable energy industry. Founded in 2012, the Bridgelink brand has cemented itself as an emerging Tier 1 developer, underpinned by a lifecycle asset offering spanning project development & finance, power trading & structuring, EPC, and O&M. Bridgelink has further positioned itself as a financially driven sponsor with top tier execution capabilities and relationships spanning the full investor, lender, industrial, and advisory landscape. https://bridgelinkpower.com/

About Crayhill Capital Management

Crayhill Capital Management LP is a New York-based, minority-owned alternative asset management firm that specializes in asset-based investment opportunities. The firm was launched in August 2015 and is registered with the U.S. SEC as an investment adviser. Crayhill strives to deliver capital solutions through tailored financing structures. Its asset-based investment strategies draw on deep sector expertise and relationships throughout the structured finance and specialty finance markets. For more information, please visit www.crayhill.com or email info@crayhill.com .

